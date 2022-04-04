DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 APRIL 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
28/03/2022
34,000
243.39
8,275,260
29/03/2022
30,000
242.14
7,264,200
30/03/2022
28,000
237.61
6,653,080
31/03/2022
29,000
237.62
6,890,980
01/04/2022
22,000
244.63
5,381,860
Accumulated
401,000
245.50
98,445,440
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 401,000 at a total amount of DKK 98,445,440.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,417,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.72%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,782,431.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
