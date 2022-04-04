U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement



258,000



247.98



63,980,060

28/03/2022

34,000

243.39

8,275,260

29/03/2022

30,000

242.14

7,264,200

30/03/2022

28,000

237.61

6,653,080

31/03/2022

29,000

237.62

6,890,980

01/04/2022

22,000

244.63

5,381,860

Accumulated

401,000

245.50

98,445,440

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 401,000 at a total amount of DKK 98,445,440.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,417,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.72%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,782,431.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


