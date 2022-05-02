U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
  • DPBSF
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 109 - 2 MAY 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement



728,000



243.57



177,322,280

25/04/2022

32,000

234.76

7,512,320

26/04/2022

20,000

227.43

4,548,600

27/04/2022

15,000

239.92

3,598,800

28/04/2022

10,000

258.54

2,585,400

29/04/2022

12,900

264.29

3,409,341

Accumulated

817,900

243.28

198,976,741

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 817,900 at a total amount of DKK 198,976,741.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,804,490 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.71%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,395,510.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information: Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


