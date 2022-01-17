DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13 - 17 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,022,500



156.96



160,491,295 10/01/2022 16,000 172.17 2,754,720 11/01/2022 16,000 173.09 2,769,440 12/01/2022 15,000 176.13 2,641,950 13/01/2022 15,000 175.75 2,636,250 14/01/2022 19,000 168.87 3,208,530 Accumulated 1,103,500 158.14 174,502,185

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,103,500 at a total amount of DKK 174,502,185.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.70%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,574,061.

