DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 26 - 31 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
24/01/2022
25,000
140.21
3,505,250
25/01/2022
25,000
143.25
3,581,250
26/01/2022
26,000
145.03
3,770,780
27/01/2022
28,000
144.95
4,058,600
28/01/2022
27,000
150.34
4,059,180
Accumulated
1,329,500
156.77
208,423,185
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,329,500 at a total amount of DKK 208,423,185.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,832,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.23%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,367,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
