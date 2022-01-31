DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 26 - 31 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,198,500



158.07



189,448,125 24/01/2022 25,000 140.21 3,505,250 25/01/2022 25,000 143.25 3,581,250 26/01/2022 26,000 145.03 3,770,780 27/01/2022 28,000 144.95 4,058,600 28/01/2022 27,000 150.34 4,059,180 Accumulated 1,329,500 156.77 208,423,185

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,329,500 at a total amount of DKK 208,423,185.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,832,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.23%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,367,061.

