DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7 - 10 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
03/01/2022
15,000
170.81
2,562,150
04/01/2022
14,000
177.59
2,486,260
05/01/2022
12,000
178.75
2,145,000
06/01/2022
14,000
175.91
2,462,740
07/01/2022
14,000
175.91
2,462,740
Accumulated
1,022,500
156.96
160,491,295
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,022,500 at a total amount of DKK 160,491,295.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,544,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,655,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
