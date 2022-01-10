U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7 - 10 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement



953.500



155.61



148,372,405

03/01/2022

15,000

170.81

2,562,150

04/01/2022

14,000

177.59

2,486,260

05/01/2022

12,000

178.75

2,145,000

06/01/2022

14,000

175.91

2,462,740

07/01/2022

14,000

175.91

2,462,740

Accumulated

1,022,500

156.96

160,491,295

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,022,500 at a total amount of DKK 160,491,295.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,544,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,655,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


