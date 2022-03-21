DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 72 - 21 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



100,000



239.55



23,955,490 14/03/2022 14,000 256.38 3,589,320 15/03/2022 13,000 251.77 3,273,010 16/03/2022 13,000 255.19 3,317,470 17/03/2022 13,000 262.17 3,408,210 18/03/2022 13,000 258.27 3,357,510 Accumulated 166,000 246.39 40,901,010

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 166,000 at a total amount of DKK 40,901,010.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,266,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.33%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,933,931.

