DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 72 - 21 MARCH 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
14/03/2022
14,000
256.38
3,589,320
15/03/2022
13,000
251.77
3,273,010
16/03/2022
13,000
255.19
3,317,470
17/03/2022
13,000
262.17
3,408,210
18/03/2022
13,000
258.27
3,357,510
Accumulated
166,000
246.39
40,901,010
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 166,000 at a total amount of DKK 40,901,010.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,266,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.33%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,933,931.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
Attachments