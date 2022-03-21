U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.75
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,523.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,341.50
    -72.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.20
    -6.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.63
    +4.93 (+4.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.40
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    -0.78 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2340
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,152.55
    -697.44 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.80
    +23.93 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.48
    +37.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 72 - 21 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement



100,000



239.55



23,955,490

14/03/2022

14,000

256.38

3,589,320

15/03/2022

13,000

251.77

3,273,010

16/03/2022

13,000

255.19

3,317,470

17/03/2022

13,000

262.17

3,408,210

18/03/2022

13,000

258.27

3,357,510

Accumulated

166,000

246.39

40,901,010

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 166,000 at a total amount of DKK 40,901,010.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,266,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.33%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,933,931.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walk

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate further. The embattled developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its debt restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic

  • Nike earnings, consumer sentiment: What to know in markets this week

    After U.S. stocks staged a rebound last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated monetary policy decision, investors this week will look ahead to a somewhat quieter slate of corporate earnings and economic data releases.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Se

  • Blackstone Plans Fund for People With Millions Not Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Dentists, surgeons and other suburban millionaires don’t loom large on the client rosters of buyout funds run by the most elite investment firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseBut insid

  • EV Stock Workhorse Has Tumbled. CEO Rich Dauch Bought Up Shares.

    Workhorse stock is near a two-year low, and CEO Rich Dauch and VP Stan March bought shares of the electric-vehicle maker on the open market.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Do Tricon Residential's (TSE:TCN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Anaplan Stock Surges on Deal to Be Bought by Thoma Bravo for $10.7 Billion

    Anaplan, a provider of business-planning software, agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $66 a share.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).