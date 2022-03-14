U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
  • DPBSF
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 66 - 14 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement



0



0



0

03/03/2022

0

0.00

0

04/03/2022

20,000

206.77

4,135,400

07/03/2022

19,000

236.80

4,499,200

08/03/2022

17,000

244.79

4,161,430

09/03/2022

15,000

250.15

3,752,250

10/03/2022

15,000

249.85

3,747,750

11/03/2022

14,000

261.39

3,659,460

Accumulated

100,000

239.55

23,955,490

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 100,000 at a total amount of DKK 23,955,490.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,200,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.16%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,999,931.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


