DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
- DPBSF
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 66 - 14 MARCH 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
03/03/2022
0
0.00
0
04/03/2022
20,000
206.77
4,135,400
07/03/2022
19,000
236.80
4,499,200
08/03/2022
17,000
244.79
4,161,430
09/03/2022
15,000
250.15
3,752,250
10/03/2022
15,000
249.85
3,747,750
11/03/2022
14,000
261.39
3,659,460
Accumulated
100,000
239.55
23,955,490
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 100,000 at a total amount of DKK 23,955,490.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,200,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.16%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,999,931.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
