DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 66 - 14 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



0



0



0 03/03/2022 0 0.00 0 04/03/2022 20,000 206.77 4,135,400 07/03/2022 19,000 236.80 4,499,200 08/03/2022 17,000 244.79 4,161,430 09/03/2022 15,000 250.15 3,752,250 10/03/2022 15,000 249.85 3,747,750 11/03/2022 14,000 261.39 3,659,460 Accumulated 100,000 239.55 23,955,490

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 100,000 at a total amount of DKK 23,955,490.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,200,069 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.16%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,999,931.

