Dan Berkovitz Joins the SEC as General Counsel

Longtime financial regulator Dan Berkovitz joins the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as general counsel.

Berkovitz begins his new position as the SEC’s general counsel this November. Prior to his SEC appointment, he held a seat on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which he will leave. In addition, earlier in his career he was the derivatives regulator’s general counsel.

This move replaces John Coates, according to a statement from the regulator. Coates served as one of the SEC’s top lawyers.

