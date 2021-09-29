U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

Dan Berkovitz Joins the SEC as General Counsel

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Longtime financial regulator Dan Berkovitz joins the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as general counsel. 

Berkovitz begins his new position as the SEC’s general counsel this November. Prior to his SEC appointment, he held a seat on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which he will leave. In addition, earlier in his career he was the derivatives regulator’s general counsel.

This move replaces John Coates, according to a statement from the regulator. Coates served as one of the SEC’s top lawyers. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

