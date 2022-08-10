U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Dan Gannon promoted to Vice President of Lease Sales

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Sales Co., a provider of Lease Financing and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), has announced the promotion of Dan Gannon to the position of Vice President of Lease Sales. In this new capacity, Gannon will be responsible for strategic alliances and equipment leasing growth.

Dan Gannon
Dan Gannon

"Dan has decades of leasing skills and knowledge, and continues to be a strong leader and revenue generator."

Gannon started with Data Sales in 1992 as a College intern and was later hired full-time to work in Credit & Collections. In 1996, Dan moved into a Sales role and hasn't looked back. Dan's relationship building skills have been instrumental to Data Sales forging partnerships with several technology manufacturers and independent resellers. In addition, his clients include many Fortune 500 companies, middle market, start up, Venture backed and Private Equity backed companies. All big accomplishments maintaining Data Sales' status as a leader in the industry.

"Dan has decades of leasing skills and knowledge, and continues to be a strong leader and revenue generator. Data Sales appreciates his hard work and dedication not only to Data Sales but to our industry and look forward to his stewardship for years to come," said Paul Breckner, President of Data Sales.

About Data Sales Co.

Founded in 1973 by Ron Breckner, Data Sales Co. grew from a home office in Burnsville, MN to an international finance, technology leasing and IT equipment provider.

What started as a company brokering IBM mainframe equipment, expanded into a full-service dealer providing reconfigured, recertified systems and parts while offering technical, financial and transportation services with its fleet of local and over-the-road trucks. In addition to the 200,000 square feet of office-warehouse located in Burnsville MN, Data Sales also operates out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Today, Data Sales provides a specialized lease finance product that focuses on young, fast-growing companies requiring large amounts of IT hardware. Customers include those providing services over the internet such as Hosting, Cloud, and Managed Services across the globe.

In addition, Data Sales is an ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certified company providing an IT Disposition Service (ITAD) solution for business looking for a secure, confident partner to recycle IT hardware.

www.datasales.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Seurer
Data Sales Co.
hseurer@datasales.com

1-800-328-2730

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dan-gannon-promoted-to-vice-president-of-lease-sales-301603700.html

SOURCE Data Sales Co., Inc.

