Dan Gilbert's transit vision would make Detroit a different city: 'It would be unreal'

Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert on Thursday shared career advice and thoughts and insights about Mark Cuban, future Detroit businesses and ways to entice talented people to Michigan during the latest Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club forum.

The founder of mortgage giant Rocket Companies and the Bedrock real estate firm, Gilbert, 61, chatted on stage with Free Press business columnist Carol Cain for about an hour, touching on a wide range of subjects including his own career, his and his wife's philanthropy and visions for the future of Detroit and Michigan.

"I think I have the unofficial record of pizza deliveries — 78 deliveries in one night," Gilbert said about one of his first jobs.

Several hundred business and community leaders attended the sold-out event at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

A passionate ambassador for Detroit and the region, Gilbert has headlined fewer big public events since suffering a stroke in 2019.

Dan Gilbert, the President and Chairman of Rocket Companies and philanthropist, is welcomed to the stage by Carol Cain as The Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club hosted Gilbert at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

This past spring, he and his wife, Jennifer, lost their son, Nick, at the age of 26 to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disease.

They went on to announce a major $400 million donation to open the future Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Institute at Henry Ford Hospital as well as to bring a Detroit location of the renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

On Thursday, Dan Gilbert recalled how after his stroke he spent several months at the AbilityLab's sole location in Chicago, and quickly realized that Detroit-area patients need similar access to such world-class rehab amenities.

Dan Gilbert, the President and Chairman of Rocket Companies and philanthropist, left, answers questions by Carol Cain as The Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club hosted Gilbert at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

“They were a great facility and I was able to get great help," Gilbert said. "While I was there, I noticed there were a lot of people who couldn’t afford it or had to leave after like three months.

"But the insurance companies today just don’t cover that much rehab hours," he continued, "so we have to find a way to rehabilitate people in a great facility (where) they can get better and that they can afford — or they can at least get supplemented in some way which we're willing to do.”

Story continues

Gilly's sports bar

Gilbert said the recently announced new downtown Detroit sports bar in honor of Nick Gilbert will open next year in time for the NFL Draft in late April. The bar at 1550 Woodward Ave. will be called Gilly's, as Nick Gilbert was known by friends as "Gilly," and Nick Gilbert helped design the initial concept prior to his death in May.

"He wanted just a fun place where people could watch games, have a drink if they want and meet friends and just relax and be in the city," Dan Gilbert said. "There are sports bars in the city … but this one is going to be a little bit bigger, and we think a little bit more interesting.”

Other new Detroit businesses

Gilly's is far from the only new downtown business on the horizon.

"In the last 120 days, Bedrock has recruited like 35 different retailers," Gilbert said.

More: Dan Gilbert headlining Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club forum

From a list in his pocket, he rattled off several retailers' names: Levi's, Lego, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, The Lip Bar, Free People, as well as others.

“We’re getting close on Apple, but we’re not there yet," he said.

Hudson's site coming along

Gilbert said the two buildings under construction at the Hudson's site in downtown are coming along. There will be 90 luxury condos in the skyscraper as well as a high-end hotel. The development broke ground in December 2017 and Bedrock last said completion is expected in 2024.

A construction crane sits next to the Hudson's site development on Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

“It’s a very important building and we wanted to make sure we took our time with it, which we did," Gilbert said.

No. 1 issue: Retaining talent

He said the No. 1 issue for Detroit and Michigan is attracting and retaining talented young people. One way to do this, he said, is through internship programs, and inviting out-of-state visitors to see the region for themselves to dispel any false and outdated perceptions.

Guests look on as The Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club with Carol Cain hosts Dan Gilbert, the President and Chairman of Rocket Companies and philanthropist at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

"First we have to keep our kids at home, and secondly, we’ve got to recruit other kids from other areas," Gilbert said. “It’s such a shame we pay billions of dollars to send these kids to Michigan State, Michigan, Wayne State and the others — and New York and Chicago and other cities are benefiting from our investment.“

Transit vision

Gilbert also pitched a vision for much-expanded regional transit in metro Detroit.

He said the mostly privately funded QLine system was built for two reasons: to transport people to downtown and “to prove to the feds we can get something done."

Regional cooperation would be crucial to gaining federal funding for future transit expansion.

"The more groups that get behind doing regional systems, the more of a chance we have of the feds funding it,” Gilbert said. “Just think about how great that would be if you have lines going to Metro airport, up Woodward, all the way to Pontiac and going west and then going east — it would be unreal. It would be a different city. And again, it would give us the ability to attract more talent here.”

“These kids today, they don’t want to drive cars,” he added. “They’ll take a bike or they’ll take a train. They may take a bus. They brag about not having cars, actually."

Career advice: Be curious

Gilbert also shared some advice for young people wishing to pursue professional careers.

"I think if you want to be an entrepreneur, you gotta be curious," he said "So you gotta ask a lot of questions to a lot of people. And most people will meet with you. Don’t be afraid to call up entrepreneurs and see if you could meet with them. I think most of them will.

Additionally, they shouldn't be afraid of failure.

“I think you’ve got to learn from your failures," Gilbert said. "That’s kind of cliché, but it’s really not about failing or succeeding immediately. It’s about if you succeed — that’s great — if you fail, what did you learn? You really get in trouble when you’re frozen or don't make decisions."

What he wished he had known

Gilbert also shared what he wished he had known earlier in his own career.

"Along the way I would have done a lot more due diligence in some of the partners I had or some of the key people," Gilbert said. "It’s always hard to separate a relationship, whether you’re a partner or whether it’s a key person working for you.

“You have to make sure people believe in your culture and believe in what your doing, and are not just chasing money.”

On Mark Cuban

Prompted by his interviewer, Gilbert sounded off on what he thinks regarding recent reports that businessman and fellow NBA team owner Mark Cuban is looking to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks and leave his "Shark Tank" TV show in 2025 — with speculation Cuban may even run for president.

"I think that (Cuban) made a great deal for himself in selling the majority interest in the Mavs. And I don’t know why he’s resigning from 'Shark Tank,' because he did a good job with that," said Gilbert, owner of the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers.

"President is another (matter) — that’s pushing it a little," he added. "I know him pretty well, he’s a great guy, but I don’t know if he’d have the patience, like most entrepreneurs, to be president. Plus, what it does to your family. How many people want to subject their families and themselves to that situation — it’s so brutal.”

Gilbert followed up that last thought with a wisecrack.

“I think you have to be 80 to run for president now,” he joked.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gilbert talks Detroit transit, Hudson's site at Free Press Breakfast