Dan Manginelli & Bob Boehnlein Tapped to Lead Amerifirst Financial Corporation's Expansion in Western United States

AmeriFirst Home Mortgage
·4 min read

Ameritrust Home Mortgage, an affiliate of Amerifirst Financial Corporation, to open 9 branches in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon in coming months.

Bob Boehnlein

Bob Boehnlein, along with Dan Manginelli, is leading efforts to expand Ameritrust Home Mortgage&#39;s footprint in the western United States.
Dan Manginelli

Dan Manginelli, along with Bob Boehnlein, is leading efforts to expand Ameritrust Home Mortgage in California and the western United States.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerifirst Financial Corporation, parent company of Ameritrust Home Mortgage, announces the hiring of two mortgage industry veterans to lead a major expansion in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon. Dan Manginelli and Bob Boehnlein have a combined 66 years of experience in the mortgage industry and will serve as co-managing directors of the Ameritrust division. In the coming months, Ameritrust will open nine new branches in the western United States: five in California, in Ontario, Gardena, El Centro, Escondido, and Newport Beach; two in Arizona in Scottsdale and Avondale; one in Reno, Nevada, and another in Carleton, Oregon.

“Dan Manginelli and Bob Boehnlein are the perfect team to lead Ameritrust Home Mortgage as we embark on our planned expansion in the Western United States, beginning in southern California and expanding to locations in Arizona, Nevada and Oregon,” said Ron Bergum, president of the company’s western region. “I have the utmost confidence in their ability to build a team of topflight loan officers and staff committed to our principles of expanding homeownership opportunities, improving local communities, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

Manginelli entered the financial industry in 1986 and quickly became a top leader and producer for Marina Mortgage in Irvine, CA. While there, he led his branches to high levels of production and routinely produced record-breaking numbers. As a former Vice President of American Home Mortgage, he managed the #1 district in the United States. Dan also served as co-president and owner of South Pacific Financial, based in Irvine, CA, and became a driving force behind the company’s success in several states. He was most recently Senior Vice President of the retail mortgage platform for Inspire, a top 10 national home builder in California. He is also one of the industry’s most sought-after speakers on motivation and success and is the author of top selling books, SHAKE IT UP! Big Dreams and Bold Choices On The Road To Success and Wake Up! Jumpstart The Life You’ve Always Had In Mind.

“We are wasting no time as we set the foundation for this exciting expansion,” said Manginelli. “Bob and I are actively recruiting professionals who share our vision to become a major lender in our western region by delivering a high-touch customer experience, understanding the local market, and providing access to loan products for all types of buyers and needs.”

A 30-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Boehnlein brings considerable sales and operations experience to the Ameritrust leadership team. He began his career in the real estate industry in 1985 and joined the mortgage industry in 1991, where he quickly established himself as a top producing loan officer. He then moved to leadership, where he excelled at coaching and developing loan officers to become industry leaders and for building high-producing branches. As a former Regional Vice President for Prospect Mortgage, LLC, he oversaw the Southern California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Arizona Markets. Upon his promotion to Division President in 2013, he led major changes to the company’s operations and production integration to streamline operations and improve customer service. He recently served as Executive Vice President of ClosingMark Home Loans in Irvine, CA. He also served as district manager at American Home Mortgage for nearly a decade.

“I first began working with Dan in 1991, and as we have progressed and excelled in our careers, we have developed a strong partnership of similar and competing strengths,” said Boehnlein. “We are both excited to take on this challenge and help grow this dynamic company. We are confident that our skillset, along with the outstanding talent at Ameritrust, is a winning combination that will attract strong loan officers, and that our leadership and tools will help them exceed in reaching their short-term and long-term goals.”

Read press release here.


About Amerifirst Financial Corporation

Amerifirst Financial Corporation offers financial services through its Ameritrust Home Mortgage, Amerifirst Home Mortgage, and Ameriuno divisions. As an advocate for affordable homeownership and a mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, the company consistently ranks as a top producing lender of FHA and USDA Rural Development loans. It employs over 900 team members, operates in branches across a dozen states, and is recognized by Inc. 5000 for its significant growth seven out of the past ten years. Committed to operating by a strong set of core values, it has ranked as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation for the past six years and was named a Best Mortgage Company to Work For in 2021. It is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Attachments

CONTACT: Janet Veach Amerifirst Home Mortgage 2693244240 jveach@amerifirst.com


