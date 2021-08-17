U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5690
    +0.2890 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,807.73
    -1,279.60 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Dana Guthrie Raises $13.5 Million To Invest In Milwaukee Based Startups

Derek Major
·2 min read

Dana Guthrie, a fund manager for Gateway Capital, has raised $13.5 million less than a year after she began raising capital for the Milwaukee-based venture fund.

Guthrie, who has more than a decade of experience as a software engineer and product manager, also has significant support for her fund in the insurance giant Northwestern Mutual. Guthrie’s Gateway Capital fund is designed to invest in pre-revenue startups in the Milwaukee area over a four year period.

The venture capitalist who grew up in St. Louis, knew little about the tech industry before enrolling at the Milwaukee School of Engineering as a basketball recruit in 2006. However, it wasn’t long before she got curious about the industry and jumped in ead first earning a degree in computer engineering.

Upon graduating, Guthrie landed a job at Johnson Controls, a building equipment company. While she worked at Johnson, the former basketball recruit met several like-minded individuals who she later mentored. She also met several Black professionals who had financial knowledge but were not familiar investing in startups.

That led Guthrie to start Alchemy Angel Investors to connect the two groups. However, she also saw the potential to do more.

“It worked out really well, but I saw that we had potential to do more,” Guthrie told Business Insider. “We wanted to write larger check sizes to actually help the entrepreneur have enough runway to hit major milestones.”

Northwestern Mutual, who launched a series of programs to foster financial inclusion in Milwaukee and nationally, was made aware of Guthrie’s efforts and joined forces. This week the insurance giant announced a $100 million impact investing fund and Gateway Capital, led by Guthrie, is one of the recipients.

Ray Manista, the chief legal and compliance officer at Northwestern Mutual said working with Guthrie was a no-brainer and he’s excited for the future.

“Dana is a known leader, Manista told Business Insider. “She knows the local landscape.”

Gateway has yet to invest in any companies, but it’s looking to start investing in the pre-revenue startups it supports at an average of $400,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were moving higher again today. Additionally, the July retail sales report showed spending at restaurants and bars increased from June, even as overall retail sales fell while the delta variant spread across the country. The sci-fi flick starring Ryan Reynolds brought in $28 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, leading a total haul of $75 million, which was up 16% from the previous weekend.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sesen Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SESN ), with the analysts making...

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Best Mutual Funds For 2021 That Repeatedly Top The Market

    Looking for superior funds for your 401(k) or other account? We list all the Best Mutual Funds that beat the market last year and led in the long-term too.