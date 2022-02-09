U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Dana Incorporated to Announce 2021 Fourth-quarter and Full-year Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 23

·2 min read
MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)
Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 2493396 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 23 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 2493396. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-announce-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results--host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-february-23-301478844.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

