U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,601.43
    -38.23 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,120.83
    -175.96 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,489.58
    -162.82 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.54
    -14.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.55
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.70
    -34.60 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    -0.66 (-3.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0045 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1030
    -0.0067 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7210
    +0.3910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,227.87
    -275.88 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.44
    -5.69 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Dana Incorporated to Announce 2022 Third-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Oct. 27

·2 min read

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2022 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)
Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 2476721
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-330-2502
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1-240-789-2713

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-announce-2022-third-quarter-financial-results-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-oct-27-301644919.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Recommended Stories