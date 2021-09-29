Dana Secures Long-term Contract with Bosch to Jointly Develop and Optimize Design and Manufacturing Processes of Metallic Bipolar Plates for Fuel Cell Stacks

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana today announced that it has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to mass produce metallic bipolar plates for fuel-cell stacks. Dana's licensed intellectual property will serve as the foundation for the companies to co-develop and co-produce the next generation of metallic bipolar plates and drive excellence across manufacturing processes.

Dana's metallic bipolar plates are an integral component in the fuel cell stack and deliver improved cost, performance, and seamless assembly, aiding OEMs in realizing commercialization of fuel-cell-powered mobility.

The Bosch overall fuel cell stack system know-how will enable both companies to further improve the bipolar plates design for further generations with regards to cost competitiveness and performance. Furthermore, Bosch contributes strong process competence in mass production, especially on laser welding, testing, and automation concepts. This will support a successful launch of the serial production of bipolar plates.

To address increasing market demand, the total production volume will exceed 100 million metallic bipolar plates for Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The plates are expected to support fuel-cell powertrains for commercial-vehicle applications beginning in 2022.

"Dana has innovated a game-changing metallic bipolar plate technology that is helping customers deliver zero-emission, fuel-cell powered vehicles at a cost that enables market adoption today," said Antonio Valencia, president of Dana Power Technologies and Global Electrification. "This agreement demonstrates our ability to deliver a market-ready metallic bipolar plate that eliminates the traditional cost, complexity, and performance barriers, which is a crucial step for the growth of the fuel-cell market."

The highly durable bipolar plate is designed to meet the extreme demands for sealing, coating, and absolute precision of the extra-fine embossing structures.

In addition, Dana's fully integrated, high-speed forming process further enables high-volume production efficiency at a lower cost, as well as driving increased power density.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer' from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

