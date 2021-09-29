U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.75
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,324.00
    +149.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,853.75
    +89.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.10
    +14.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    -0.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.90
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.32
    +3.56 (+18.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4250
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,343.52
    +305.27 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.24
    -6.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.23
    +58.13 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Dana Secures Long-term Contract with Bosch to Jointly Develop and Optimize Design and Manufacturing Processes of Metallic Bipolar Plates for Fuel Cell Stacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana today announced that it has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to mass produce metallic bipolar plates for fuel-cell stacks. Dana's licensed intellectual property will serve as the foundation for the companies to co-develop and co-produce the next generation of metallic bipolar plates and drive excellence across manufacturing processes.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)
Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Dana's metallic bipolar plates are an integral component in the fuel cell stack and deliver improved cost, performance, and seamless assembly, aiding OEMs in realizing commercialization of fuel-cell-powered mobility.

The Bosch overall fuel cell stack system know-how will enable both companies to further improve the bipolar plates design for further generations with regards to cost competitiveness and performance. Furthermore, Bosch contributes strong process competence in mass production, especially on laser welding, testing, and automation concepts. This will support a successful launch of the serial production of bipolar plates.

To address increasing market demand, the total production volume will exceed 100 million metallic bipolar plates for Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The plates are expected to support fuel-cell powertrains for commercial-vehicle applications beginning in 2022.

"Dana has innovated a game-changing metallic bipolar plate technology that is helping customers deliver zero-emission, fuel-cell powered vehicles at a cost that enables market adoption today," said Antonio Valencia, president of Dana Power Technologies and Global Electrification. "This agreement demonstrates our ability to deliver a market-ready metallic bipolar plate that eliminates the traditional cost, complexity, and performance barriers, which is a crucial step for the growth of the fuel-cell market."

The highly durable bipolar plate is designed to meet the extreme demands for sealing, coating, and absolute precision of the extra-fine embossing structures.

In addition, Dana's fully integrated, high-speed forming process further enables high-volume production efficiency at a lower cost, as well as driving increased power density.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer' from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-secures-long-term-contract-with-bosch-to-jointly-develop-and-optimize-design-and-manufacturing-processes-of-metallic-bipolar-plates-for-fuel-cell-stacks-301387160.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • $80 oil sparks mixed fortunes for world economy

    Oil prices jumped above $80 this week for the first time in almost three years, handing a major boost to producers -- but fuelling more inflationary pain for consumers, analysts say.

  • Inflation fears: UK supply chain cost pressures filter into prices

    The news comes amid a looming cost of living crisis in the UK amid inflationary pressure in many sectors.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Threshold

    Royal Dutch Shell shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 74 to 81.

  • Stock Futures Signal Markets to Steady After Rout

    U.S. stock futures and European shares rose, a day after rising bond yields triggered the biggest rout on Wall Street in months.

  • Oil prices down after hitting three-year high

    Traders expect OPEC+ will decide to keep supplies tight when they meet next week.

  • Rolls-Royce’s Best Month Since November Sparks Recovery Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,

  • Electric car maker Lucid on track for 2022 production target, CEO says

    Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group is on track to meet its production targets for 2022 and 2023 and is pushing to achieve this year's goal of 577 vehicles, its chief executive said. The California-based startup, which went public via a shell company this year, has secured $4.4 billion it needed until the end of next year but would not wait until then to raise more cash, Peter Rawlinson told Reuters. "This is a capital intensive business," he said, adding that the company was on track to achieve its production target of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 50,000 in 2023.

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Shell Stock Showing Market Leadership; Joins Elite Group Of Top Performers

    Like other oil and gas majors with operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Royal Dutch Shell's operations were damaged by Hurricane Ida at the end of August. The 84 RS Rating means that Shell stock has outperformed 84% of all stocks on price performance over the past year. Shell stock rose Tuesday, a day after reports that the company's Shell Energy business in the U.K. essentially gained 255,000 natural gas customers after rival Green Supplier Limited defaulted.

  • Ferrari, parent Exor clinch alliance with former Apple designer Jony Ive

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian luxury car maker Ferrari and its parent company Exor, the holding vehicle of the Agnelli family, are joining forces with with Jony Ive, the creative mind behind many of Apple's iconic products, and fellow designer Marc Newson. The duo - who together developed Apple Watch - belong to the LoveFrom creative collective of designers, architects writers, engineers and artists based in London and California.