U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.90
    +1.13 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.40
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0087 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0091 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8720
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,203.89
    +224.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.29
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Danaher CEO to Comment on Financial Performance

·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will comment tomorrow on the Company's fourth quarter 2022 performance in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. PT.

For the fourth quarter 2022, estimated revenues are anticipated to increase in the low-single digit percent range year-over-year. The Company expects estimated non-GAAP core revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range, which would be above the Company's previously announced guidance of flat to a low-single digit percent decline. Non-GAAP base business core revenue growth is expected to be in the high-single digit percent range, which is in line with the Company's previously announced guidance.

Mr. Blair stated, "Our team successfully navigated a challenging environment to deliver better-than-expected fourth quarter results and a strong finish to 2022. We are very pleased with the continued strength in our base business which had another quarter of high-single digit core revenue growth. We also saw better than expected growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by more than $1 billion in respiratory testing revenue during the quarter."

Blair continued, "Our fourth quarter results highlight the resilience and attractive end-market positioning of the businesses that make up Danaher today. Looking ahead, we believe the strength of the portfolio, combined with our outstanding team and the power of the Danaher Business System will enable us to continue delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value for many years to come."

As previously announced, Danaher will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the Company's estimated financial performance for the fourth quarter and future prospects, future shareholder value generation and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.  These factors include, among other things, the highly uncertain and unpredictable severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (and the related governmental, business and community responses thereto) on our business, results of operations and financial condition, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic), uncertainties relating to U.S. laws or policies, including potential changes in U.S. trade policies and tariffs and the reaction of other countries thereto, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs), security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, the impact of our restructuring activities on our ability to grow, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government to use, disclose and license certain intellectual property we license if we fail to commercialize it, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, the impact of climate change, or legal or regulatory measures to address climate change, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union), disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19), pension plan costs, inflation and supply chain disruption. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2022.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

DANAHER CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


Estimated Sales Growth, Core Sales Growth and Base Business Core Sales Growth



% Estimated Change Three-
Month Period Ended December
31, 2022 vs. Comparable 2021
Period

Total sales growth (GAAP)

+Low-single digit

Impact of:


Acquisitions/divestitures

Flat

Currency exchange rates

+Mid-single digit

Core sales growth (non-GAAP)

+High-single digit



Impact of COVID-19 related testing

Flat

Base business core sales growth (non-GAAP)

+High-single digit

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Core sales growth (and the related measure "base business core sales growth") should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, sales growth, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.  Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering an additional way of viewing Danaher Corporation's ("Danaher" or the "Company") results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors to identify underlying growth trends in our business and compare our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to our peers.

Management uses core sales growth and base business core sales growth to measure the Company's financial performance and uses core sales growth as a performance criteria in the Company's executive compensation program.

While we expect overall demand for the Company's COVID-19 related products to moderate as and to the extent the pandemic subsides, as the pandemic evolves toward endemic status we believe a level of demand for the Company's products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics (including initiatives that seek to prevent or mitigate similar, future pandemics) and COVID-19 testing will continue.  However, on a relative basis, we expect the level of ongoing demand for products supporting COVID-19 testing will be subject to more fluctuations in demand than the level of demand for products supporting COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics.  Therefore, in addition to disclosing core revenue growth, we disclose "base business core sales growth" on a basis that excludes revenues related to COVID-19 testing and includes revenues from products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics.  We believe this additional measure provides useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance and identifying underlying growth trends in the Company's business that otherwise may be obscured by fluctuations in demand for COVID-19 testing as a result of the pandemic.

With respect to these non-GAAP measures, (1) we also exclude the impact of currency translation because it is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends, and (2) we also exclude the effect of acquisitions and divested product lines because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period-to-period and between us and our peers, which we believe may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-ceo-to-comment-on-financial-performance-301716937.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle public schools sue TikTok and other social media giants saying they created a ‘mental health crisis’ among students

    The lawsuit says the addictive nature of apps has increased anxiety, self-harm, and depression.

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • Why stock-market bulls are ‘woefully myopic’ about S&P 500 profit growth — even before the impact of a potential recession

    Wall Street forecasts for the S&P 500 to see single-digit profit growth in 2023-24 seem 'woefully myopic,' warns Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Better Buy: InMode or Medtronic?

    The medical equipment makers saw their share prices decline in 2022. Which one is more likely to stage a comeback in 2023?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Major indices cut Monday gains, Dow turns negative in afternoon session

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down how markets are moving in afternoon trading following Fed commentary.

  • Lululemon adjusts Q4 earnings and revenue expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lululemon ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Was Rocketing Higher for the Second Day in a Row

    Shares of the semiconductor and wafer-testing company Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were rising again Monday, up 17.5% as of 11:41 a.m. EDT. Today, more encouraging inflation data came out, lighting a fire under all tech stocks, and analysts might be looking through a murky first half of the year toward a stronger second half for semiconductor stocks. Furthermore, the fact that Aehr Test was significantly shorted by investors could be fueling a continued short-covering rally.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Reverse Lower; A Few Stocks Break Out But Volume Mixed

    Dow Jones rises to start the earnings season. S&P Global Market Intelligence sees a strong economy in 2023. Retail stocks fall while BBBY pops

  • Why EV Stocks Charged Higher on Monday

    Electric vehicle stocks came to life on Monday morning as the market rose and investors poured back into growth and higher-risk stocks. It didn't hurt that an analyst made positive comments about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), giving bullish investors even the slightest reason to buy a stock that's been crushed in the last few months. Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way jumping as much as 14.4%, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) was up 7.2%, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 3.7%.