U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.00
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,443.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,374.00
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.00
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    +0.58 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.75
    -0.24 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2731
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4100
    +0.0480 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,846.43
    +584.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.18
    +13.97 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.74
    +61.32 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,204.33
    -172.96 (-0.53%)
     

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Underperformed in Q2 Due to Slowdown in Bioprocessing Industry

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Third Point Management, a New York-based investment advisor, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Third Point Offshore Fund returned 1.1% net in the second quarter compared to an 8.7% return for the S&P 500 INDEX (TR) and a 7.0% return for the MSCI WORLD INDEX (TR). Year-to-date, the fund returned -3.0% compared to 16.9% and 15.4% returns for the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Third Point Management highlighted stocks like Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. On August 8, 2023, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stock closed at $259.07 per share. One-month return of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was 8.80%, and its shares lost 11.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has a market capitalization of $191.285 billion.

Third Point Management made the following comment about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is our longest held investment and remains a top five position. Danaher has underperformed the S&P 500 this year due to a slowdown in the bioprocessing industry and more cautious spending by biopharma customers. Bioprocessing is a key end-market that drives more than a quarter of Danaher’s profits. Bioprocessing products are the main inputs that biopharma companies use to manufacture biologic drugs, which are the fastest growing category of drugs, growing low-to-mid-teens and representing a sizeable portion of the clinical pipeline.

The bioprocessing industry experienced significant growth in 2021 and 2022, driven by Covid vaccines and a strong biotech funding environment. Several participants, including Danaher, lowered their 2023 growth outlook in large part due to customer inventory de-stocking and biotech funding weakness. We anticipate that this slowdown is temporary, and the bioprocessing industry will return to normalized growth of high-single digit to mid-teens in 2024 and beyond.…” (Click here to read the full text)

Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending
Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending

Pixabay/Public Domain

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is in 29th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 90 hedge fund portfolios held Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) at the end of first quarter which was 88 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) in another article and shared the list of stocks receiving price-target cut from analysts. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.