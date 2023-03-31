Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) insiders sold US$6.2m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Danaher Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President, Joakim Weidemanis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$273 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$250. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Danaher than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Danaher

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Danaher insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$20b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Danaher Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Danaher insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Danaher insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Danaher, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

