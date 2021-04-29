Danavation Technologies Announces Completion of Digital Smart LabelsTM Installation at Global Pet Foods in Brampton, ON

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce completion of the successful pilot installation of Danavation's newest model Digital Smart LabelsTM within the Global Pet Foods location on Queen Street East in Brampton, Ontario.

Since 1976 Global Pet Foods has grown to become the largest privately-owned pet specialty retailer in Canada and the fifth largest in North America. The franchised concept offers expertise in nutrition and pet care with the broadest selection of holistic products for all types of pets, helping pets and their families live happier, healthier lives together. About 95% of the Global Pet Foods stores are franchise-owned, with over 150 locations in centres from Canada's east to west coasts, with goals of opening another 100 store locations by 2025.

"Danavation is proud to be working with Global Pet Foods to bring a frictionless pricing experience for management and an enriched shopping experience for customers through the use of our Digital Smart LabelsTM," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "As our fully customizable and automated labels are used throughout the store, Global Pet Foods can realize significant cost savings with reduced waste and labor, factors which help drive continued success and support their further location expansion through 2025."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

