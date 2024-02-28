Dancomech Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DANCO) Dividend Will Be MYR0.015

The board of Dancomech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DANCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 4th of April, with investors receiving MYR0.015 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Dancomech Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 86% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 52.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Dancomech Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from MYR0.015 total annually to MYR0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.2% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dancomech Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Although it's important to note that Dancomech Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Dancomech Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Dancomech Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

