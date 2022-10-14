THE DANDURAND GROUP COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF STATION 22 (FORMERLY MAISON DES FUTAILLES)

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Dandurand Group, as the majority shareholder, and in partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Station 22, a Canadian producer, distributor and bottler formerly known as Maison des Futailles, is now completed.

"We look forward to welcoming the talented team from Station 22 to the Dandurand family and to blending our respective corporate cultures and capabilities in the spirit of partnership," said Hugues Gauthier, CEO of the Dandurand Group. "This important milestone will enable us to solidify a totally integrated global beverage network with strong roots in Canada, allowing us to offer an all-in-one business model that will include bottling, creative options, distribution, marketing and selling support."

The Dandurand Group is a Canadian family-run alcoholic beverages agency and importer. For 54 years, it has provided Canadian consumers, suppliers, customers, and partners with a strategically built portfolio featuring premium brands from around the world. Over the years, the Dandurand Group has become synonymous with excellence in the field of alcoholic beverages in Canada.

"The Dandurand Group, through its acquisition of Station 22, is once again positioning its vast expertise in the market. A lot of progress has been made since our investment in the Maison des Futailles and we are proud to invest once again in this great adventure. The Fonds is privileged to be able to contribute to the growth of this family business and to support it in reaching new markets," says Dany Pelletier, Senior Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investments, Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

ABOUT DANDURAND GROUP (PHILDAN INC)

With over 240 employees and 54 years of experience, the Dandurand Group is a Canadian family-run agency and importer specializing in the alcoholic beverages industry in the country. The group includes Dandurand, Univins & Spirits, and GALLEON. Its diversified portfolio of strategically selected suppliers is what makes Dandurand Group an impactful player in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Story continues

ABOUT STATION 22

Station 22 is a producer, distributor and bottler proudly established in Québec for over 100 years. The company currently produces over 6 million bottles of spirits, 48 million canned beverages, and nearly 24 million bottles of wine each year. It operates a bottling facility in Montréal and its products are enjoyed by millions of consumers across North America. Station 22 has been owned by Kruger and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ since 2006.

ABOUT THE FONDS DE SOLIDARITÉ FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests in a better society thanks to the savings of its 748,371 shareholders. Through its investments in development capital and venture capital, the Fonds seeks notably to contribute to the transition towards a greener economy, a world of work centered on people, and a healthier society. It offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With net assets of $17.4 billion as of May 31, 2022, the Fonds supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.

SOURCE NATIONAL Public Relations

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c8326.html