Dandy Blend, the Dandelion-Inspired Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative, Reveals A New Look with Redesigned Logo, Packaging and Website

·3 min read

After More Than 25 Years, Dandy Blend Says Good Morning to its Fresh, New Look

VALLEY CITY, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandy Blend, the coffee alternative that tastes, smells and looks just like coffee with zero caffeine, embarks on a new adventure and introduces its all-new brand design that includes updated logo, new website and completely redesigned packaging. The beloved coffee alternative that's been around for more than 25 years welcomes new logos for both Dandy Blend and its parent company, Goosefoot Acres, to accompany a fresh new design of the various size bags and packaging. The breath of fresh air was designed from the roots up, embracing the family-owned company's love of dandelions paired with its salt-of-the-earth identity.

Visit DandyBlend.com
Visit DandyBlend.com

Recognized as one of the first coffee alternatives before it became a trend, Dandy Blend's original brand identity was developed by founder Dr. Peter Gail, dubbed the 'King of Dandelions.' Created with no additives, preservatives or anything artificial, Dandy Blend's signature brand proudly showcased the ingredients that make up the liquid soluble powder. Its revamped design adheres to the cherished essence of Dandy Blend, paying tribute to the original design while adding a touch of modernization that continues its legacy of sharing all the goodness of dandelions in an instant.

To see Dandy Blend's totally new design and look, visit DandyBlend.com where you can explore its new bag designs and merchandise in the Shop. It comes in a variety of package sizes including singles (25 per box), 7.05 oz, 14.1 oz, and 2 pounds. There is also an organic line which comes in 3.5 oz and 11 oz.

Dandy Fans adore the coffee alternative for its rich, bold, and creamy flavor, just like real coffee. Its star ingredients such as dandelion root are known for various health benefits believed to detox the liver, soothe the nervous system, and calm the stomach. The powdered blend is soluble in any liquid at any temperature, enabling fans to create a variety of beverages from iced coffees and lattes to cappuccinos. The coffee alternative is also used in many recipes to create sweet treats and even crafted cocktails.

Dandy Blend can be found in thousands of grocery stores, health markets, doctor's offices, restaurants, cafés, and boutiques across the country and Canada (via Raw Elements). It is also available in the U.S. via Amazon and internationally via iHerb. Customers can visit DandyBlend.com to purchase, find a location that sells near them, or learn more about the brand, its family and commitment to peace + happiness across the globe.

Follow @DandyBlend on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY BLEND
Dandy Blend is a caffeine free herbal beverage and coffee alternative. It's made of Roasted barley extracts, Roasted rye extracts, Roasted chicory root extracts, and Roasted dandelion root extracts. It is located in grocery stores, health markets, doctor's offices, restaurants, cafés, and boutiques across the country and Canada (via Raw Elements). It is also available in the U.S. via Amazon and internationally via iHerb. Visit DandyBlend.com to purchase, find a location that sells near you, or learn more about the brand, its family and commitment to peace + happiness across the globe.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | jessica@jwipr.com
Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | tyler@jwipr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dandy-blend-the--dandelion-inspired-caffeine-free-coffee-alternative-reveals-a-new-look-with-redesigned-logo-packaging-and-website-301356292.html

SOURCE Dandy Blend

