DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES ANNUAL GIVEAWAY, DIP IT 2 WIN IT

Enter Now Until January 14 for the Chance to Win Prizes to Tailgate Your Way

Oviedo, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, Dandy® Celery announces the return of its largest annual promotion, ‘Dip It 2 Win It’. Running now through January 14, Dandy encourages healthier snacking while offering fans a chance to win custom tailgating prizes for the Big Game in February.

This year, Dandy switched it up with new prize packs for four lucky winners to ‘tailgate their way!’

GRAND PRIZE Winner (1) Will Receive:

Portable Gas Grill

$200 Amazon Gift Card

Custom Corn Hole Set

High-End Cooler

Dandy® Coupons

Second Prize Winners (3) Will Receive:

Premium Bluetooth Speaker

1 Customized Tumbler

Dandy® Coupons

“Whether with close friends or hosting a solo watch party, we’re happy to offer our fans a chance to enjoy the Big Game on a whole new level,” said Sammy Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods, grower of Dandy branded celery. “By continuing our annual sweepstakes with new prizes and chances to win, it is our hope to bring joy in these uncertain times to our loyal shoppers and fans alike.”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com until January 14. Winners will be emailed directly after the promotion ends.

Dandy Celery is committed to providing people with inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas, like incorporating celery as the ideal chip replacement for every day and game day snacking dips.

For elevated tailgating prizes, game-day entertaining inspiration and the chance to win, enter the Dip It 2 Win It Sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com. To find Dandy celery in store or to purchase online, visit the product locator page here.

# # #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, over the years the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

CONTACT: Jessica Schneider DMA Solutions jschneider@dma-solutions.com



