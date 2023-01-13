U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Get Dandy Removes Bad Online Reviews

Dandy
·3 min read

Irvine, California, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GetDandy, an Irvine, CA based reputation automation company, would like to share how they remove bad reviews from their clients’ pages. The company is capable of removing thousands of bad reviews and does so using advanced software that is designed to detect, identify and remove unfair material without the need for an actual person to manually get involved. In the age of the internet, a single bad review could cause a potential customer to look for another company that offers the same services or products, and GetDandy’s clients understand this. This is why they invest so much into ensuring their online reputation is not negatively affected by bad reviews.

The company says, “Our machine learning program helps remove bad reviews for your business. Never again be held to the whims of bad reviews. If you have 2 or 2,000 negative reviews, our proprietary technology can help remove them permanently. We have a money-back guarantee that once we remove a review, it will never reappear. With Dandy, you can keep a close eye on the reputation of your business. Already paying for Reputation Management Software? Save your money! Dandy has all of those features built-in! Plus, we remove negative reviews! Did you know that a negative review can cost you 30 customers? Our seasoned Review Team and proprietary software will help remove your bad reviews on your behalf. Focus on your business, we will focus on taking down the review. Our team has taken down more than 20,000 defamatory reviews from sites like Google, Facebook and Yelp.”

Older reputation management platforms cannot offer some of the services that Dandy can, which effectively means they are outdated and unsuitable for the task. Dandy offers artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-driven automated review dispute and removal, meaning users can dispute and remove bad reviews from major review sites. The platform also generates automated review replies, removing the need for the user to manually write responses to reviews. Using state-of-the-art AI-powered technology and local SEO optimization, Dandy can make each reply appear authentic, personal and unique.

Dandy’s utility extends beyond review removal and reputation management. The platform handles almost every aspect of managing a business’ online presence. It can generate reviews, conducts surveys, monitor the online reputation of its users, provides webchat features and much more. Dandy has proven to be the key to success for countless businesses, and as more and more companies look into getting an online reputation management service to help manage how they are perceived on the internet, it will continue to cement its place as one of the top reputation management services on the internet.

GetDandy says, “We work with companies of all sizes, from single location sole proprietorships to some of the largest multi-location operations in North America. Industries Include: Automotive, Home Services, Hospitality, Food Services, Financial Services, Medical and more. Schedule a 15-minute call to learn about our low monthly pricing that includes unlimited negative review disputes and more.”

Dandy has proven to be a powerful online marketing tool, and a large number of success stories have produly been shared on the company’s website. GetDandy is one of the most trusted review removal service providers in the industry.

getdandy review
getdandy review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVbHu8kklOo

For more information on Dandy and how they identify and remove malicious reviews, visit GetDandy’s website. Their services have revolutionized reputation management and are widely considered to be far more effective than more traditional counterparts. Businesses and brands looking for a solution that removes reviews, automatically replies to reviews and more can get in touch with Dandy to find out how to begin using the service.

###

For more information about Dandy, contact the company here:

Dandy
Bri Nicole
9492390778
bri@getdandy.com
9891 Irvine Center Drive #200
Irvine, CA 92618

CONTACT: Bri Nicole


