Danforth Advisors Promotes Chris Connors to Chief Executive Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support and strategic CFO advisory, today announced the promotion of Chris Connors to the role of Chief Executive Officer. The move reflects his nearly two-year tenure as President, during which time the company achieved record growth in revenues and client base as well as the establishment of a scalable infrastructure to support its growing operations and long-term strategy.



“Chris has proven to be an exceptional leader and a key contributor to the realization of Danforth’s vision. The streamlined operations, culture and strengthened commitment to quality established under his direction have yielded impressive returns for both Danforth and our clients. We look forward to his continued contributions in the well-deserved position of CEO,” said Gregg Beloff, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Danforth Advisors.

“Danforth is a special company with drive to support the meaningful work of life science and digital health innovators, whether as a strategic thought partner to the C-suite or by managing the day-to-day finance functions,” said Connors. “We have the knowledge, talent and capabilities to take Danforth even further as the full operational arm to emerging life science companies, and we are developing the teams and services today that will make this possible. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead our on-going evolution.”

Connors joined Danforth in 2019 as the company’s first President, overseeing internal operations and the growth and expansion of the company and its service offerings. Accomplishments during his tenure include:

Greater than 25% increase in the number of clients served

Nearly 40% increase in size of consultant base, including talent acquisition in new disciplines and geographies

3 new service offerings introduced, including Clinical Business Operations, Accounting and Reporting Advisory and S-1 Business Section Drafting – with others in the pipeline

5 quality-focused initiatives launched, including The Danforth Way – a program that fosters continual learning and knowledge sharing among consultants

Connors previously spent 15 years in senior leadership positions at Vistaprint, where he was instrumental to the company’s growth from start-up operations to achieving over $1 billion in revenue. His responsibilities included setting the strategic direction and rolling out of new customer support services, as well as the infrastructure design and personnel needs required for Vistaprint’s operation. Prior to joining Vistaprint, Chris spent seven years as a senior technical consultant at Envisa and Accenture.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance and clinical business operations management. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York and the mid-Atlantic region. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

