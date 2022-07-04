U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.66
    +2.23 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    +0.27 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7170
    +0.5420 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,783.47
    +491.01 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

The Danforth Is Getting Fresh with a Plant-Powered Dining Destination

Fresh Restaurants
·3 min read
Fresh Restaurants
Fresh Restaurants

Fresh Restaurants expands to the Danforth, marking its eighth location in the GTA

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fresh Restaurants (“Fresh”) announced that it is now offering its friendly, plant-based dining in the heart of Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood, marking its eighth location and the start of an accelerated expansion plan for the growing brand.

Fresh opened its first location, Fresh on Bloor, in 1995. Today, Fresh is at the forefront of the plant-powered movement in Canada, and has grown into the country’s largest iconic plant-based restaurant brand, offering crave-worthy food and invigorating juices. Their latest location on the Danforth is located in Carrot Common and boasts a 30-seat patio.

“I feel a very strong connection to the Danforth community and Carrot Common, and being a pioneer with them in Toronto’s vegan community,” said Ruth Tal, Founder, Fresh Restaurants. “A big thank you to all of our team members and our community for getting us to this place in our journey. We’re committed to delivering plant-powered and approachable dishes, contributing positively to the neighbourhoods where we operate. We’re excited to be here on the Danforth. It feels like home.”

Located at the corner of Danforth and Jackman Avenues, Fresh on Danforth will deliver a cozy locale with light and bright colours featuring its signature botanical oasis, perfect for getting together with family and friends for lunch, grabbing takeout after a busy day, or ordering delivery while working from home. As with each of its locations, Fresh on Danforth will also feature a variety of goods from BIPOC and women-led businesses, hand-picked by Fresh’s Executive Chef, Jennifer Houston.

“Fresh is proud to open our latest location in the Danforth, which is a vibrant community filled with opportunities to introduce our brand to new guests,” said Randall Papineau, Vice President, Growth & Operations, Fresh Restaurants. “The Danforth location also represents a key milestone in our growth plan as we continue to seek and find the perfect neighbourhoods to plant our roots.

Fresh is continuing its momentum and is preparing for several additional openings in 2022-2023 and beyond. This winter, Fresh will proudly open their ninth location at York Mills and Leslie with a retail space, an ordering kiosk, and delivery available through the Fresh app. In early 2023, Fresh on Spadina will relocate around the corner to The Well, Toronto’s newest neighbourhood block. These are just a few of the exciting things ahead for Fresh in the coming years.

As a growing brand with a relentless desire to innovate, Fresh will also launch its lineup of fresh raw cold-pressed drinks known as Hydrators for the Danforth location this summer.

Fresh on Danforth is now open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 320 Danforth Ave., Toronto.

Fresh is more than just food… it’s a feeling. Visit freshplantpowered for more information.

About Fresh Restaurants

For 30 years, Fresh has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement and has grown into Canada's largest iconic plant-based restaurant brand, offering crave-worthy food, invigorating juices, and nourishing power shakes. Fresh advocates for a positive plant-centric, planet-friendly approach to eating by encouraging people to embrace their fruits and vegetables. Fresh's vision begins and ends with great food and drinks, inspired service and memorable experiences. For more information, visit freshplantpowered.com or follow us on Instagram @freshrestaurants.

Media Contact
Alessandra Seca | Account Director, Blue Door Agency
alessandra@bluedoor.agency


Recommended Stories

  • 18 Fourth of July Freebies and Specials in 2022

    This weekend kicks off Fourth of July celebrations across the United States. From coast to coast, there will be plenty of cookouts, fireworks and deals at all your favorite places. GOBankingRates...

  • The number of BBQ food items you are likely to consume over a lifetime, according to study

    A study of 2,000 Brits found they typically host three and attend four BBQs each year

  • ECB Plans to Block Banks from Giant Windfall as Rates Rise: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is exploring ways to prevent banks from earning windfall profits from the subsidized lending program it launched during the pandemic, once it raises interest rates later this month, according to a report Sunday by the Financial Times. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratos

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) and a pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. Each can be used by savvy investors to save for their retirement and can capitalize on contributions or benefits from their employer. The most significant difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan, and a pension is a defined-benefit plan.

  • China Hamstrung Tesla in the First Half of the Year. The Spotlight Now Will Be on Cash Flow.

    How many cars Tesla would deliver in the second quarter was a big question for bulls and bears in recent weeks. The impact of a money furnace on quarterly cash flow is tough to fathom. Tesla’s most productive plant in China was hamstrung for months because of Covid restrictions implemented to help Chinese officials control rising infections.

  • Thinking about monitoring employees at work? Study shows they’re more likely to slack off, disregard your instructions and even steal office supplies

    During the Covid pandemic, online searches for “how to monitor employees working from home” increased by 1,705%.

  • Hong Kong’s Dry Spell for IPOs Set to End With Big China Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- After a dismal first six months, things are finally looking up for initial public offerings in Hong Kong as several large Chinese firms line up to list in Asia’s financial hub in the second half. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Wa

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Some Questioning RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations

    The Kiwi remains at risk due to worries over a global economic recession that are pressuring commodity-linked currencies.

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Supply Worries Driven by Political Unrest in Libya, Labor Problems in Norway

    In a bullish sign, WTI rallied despite the release of factory data showing U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected last month.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues Consolidating Against Yen

    The US dollar dipped initially during the early hours in Asian trading on Monday, but then stabilize throughout Europe. It looks as if the market is trying to bounce a bit from here, continuing the overall consolidation.

  • Speculators Back Away From Yen Shorts as Eco Risks Boost Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are beginning to appear that the worst of the yen’s rout may be over it amid concerns about a global recession and lingering speculation over a Bank of Japan policy shift.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete Wi

  • China to Start Swap Connect With Hong Kong in Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow international investors to access its interest-rate derivatives market through Hong Kong, bolstering the city’s status as a financial gateway to Asia’s largest economy while giving foreign funds a new tool to hedge their holdings of Chinese bonds.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, Europea

  • Alibaba forms new data intelligence services subsidiary to deepen e-commerce giant's pivot into enterprise market

    Alibaba Group Holding has created a new subsidiary called Lingyang Intelligent Service Co to help companies in their digital transformation, a move that deepens the Chinese e-commerce giant's pivot to the enterprise market. The new business unit, which pulls together existing digital capabilities within the Hangzhou-based firm, represents "an important step for Alibaba after thoughtful consideration", company chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said in a statement on June 29. The new

  • British Army Twitter, YouTube Accounts Hacked With Crypto Posts

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts have been hacked, according to a statement from an Army spokesperson Sunday.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in ChinaA series of posts promoting non-fungi

  • Scholz Signals Lufthansa-Like Bailout for Gas Giant Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government is continuing talks on aid for gas giant Uniper SE, and signaled that bailout tools developed during the pandemic to rescue big companies like Lufthansa are on the table again.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russ

  • The 5 Best Car Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    Car stocks had a tough second quarter, falling more than the market. Several look attractive now, based on analyst price targets.

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • Celsius Customers Are Losing Hope for Their Locked-Up Crypto

    It has been three weeks since crypto lender Celsius Network LLC took the drastic step of halting customers’ withdrawals. Alla Driksne says she has six figures worth of bitcoin and ethereum—her life savings—tied up in a Celsius account. On June 12, a Sunday, the company said it had paused customer withdrawals, saying it needed “to stabilize liquidity and operations.”

  • Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in a federal bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York on Friday, in hopes to shield its U.S. assets after a court in the British Virgin Islands reportedly ordered the firm into liquidation last week. See related article: Three Arrows Capital […]