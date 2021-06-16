'Danganronpa' visual novels are finally coming to Nintendo Switch

The Danganronpa visual novels will finally be available for the Nintendo Switch later this year, over 10 years after the first game was released for the PSP. Nintendo has announced the mystery/adventure/detective games' arrival to the platform during its Direct presentation for E3 2021. While the gaming giant doesn't have an exact release date for the titles yet, it revealed that the three mainline games in the franchise — Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — will be released as a physical collection called Danganronpa: Decadence.

The bundle comes with the anniversary edition of all three games, which will give you access to bonus scenes, illustrations and other extras not included in the original releases. Further, it comes with Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, a brand new board game-style title that will look familiar if you ever played the unlockable board game in V3: Killing Harmony. Ultimate Summer Camp will unlock new scenes and interactions between characters that you haven't seen before.

While the games don't have have a release date for the Switch yet, the bundle's official website says Decadence will be available for pre-order "soon." You'll also be able to purchase a collector's edition box with posters, prints, an OST CD and a metal case if you're willing to pay extra. In case you just want a certain game from the collection, though, you'll have to make do with a digital copy: Each title will be sold individually on the Nintendo eShop.