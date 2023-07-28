How dangerous cheap Chinese batteries are flooding Britain

e scooters

Drop your phone and the main worry will be a cracked screen and the prospect of reading your messages through a spider web of damage for the rest of its life.

But there’s also a small risk of damaging the battery, transforming what was a smartphone into a mini-fireball.

In 2016, Samsung recalled its flagship Galaxy Note 7 because of faulty batteries which could explode or catch fire.

Since then, strict quality control by brands keen to maintain their reputation means fires are remarkably rare.

But now consumers face a growing risk from unbranded cheap scooters made in China.

In the first three months of 2023 alone, fires started by battery-powered scooters and bikes killed four people in the UK, according to Electrical Safety First, a charity.

Damage to the batteries leads to rapid heating called thermal runaway, setting fire to the rest of the pack. Flammable gases can be released, hastening the spread of the fire in a home, where scooters are often kept.

The charity said the devices should be more strictly regulated and assessed by a safety authority before being put on sale in a move mimicking rules in New York.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, says: “The huge amount of energy that is released over time when a battery bursts into flames is unlike other fires – in a matter of minutes a room can be decimated. This unique type of fire requires special measures to tackle the increasing problem.

“We need to get on top of this issue now to prevent more lives being lost. There are too many reckless operators in this space, such as third-party sellers on online marketplaces, who are risking the lives of the public and giving responsible manufacturers of these products a bad name.”

Today, vehicles can be declared as conforming to safety standards by the manufacturer. Moving them into the same category as fireworks and heavy machinery would require a third party to agree that they are safe.

Rebecca Downes, 44, a mother of four, died last year after jumping out of a third-floor window to escape a house blaze caused by an e-scooter fire sparked by an e-scooter battery.

Andrew Beaton told Electrical Safety First that an e-scooter at his Lancaster home that was charging caught fire and caused £50,000 of damage. His son spotted the fire and raised the alarm.

“If it wasn’t for my son, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Fires from scooters are on the rise globally.

Research by EV Firesafe, a research firm funded by the Australian Department of Defence, suggests that around the world in the year to date, electric cars have suffered 44 battery fires causing four deaths. But e-bikes and scooters have caused 500 fires, 138 injuries and 36 deaths.

An e-scooter on charge burst into flames and caused a huge explosion at a home in north west London - London Fire Brigade/PA

Last year, scooters and electric bikes had less than half the number of fires and 24 fatalities over the year, suggesting rapid growth around the world.

“With regards to lithium-ion battery fires, the primary risk to life and property safety is from light electric vehicles, encompassing electric bikes, scooters, skateboards, unicycles & hoverboards,” rather than cars, it said.

The London Fire Brigade describes battery fires as the capital’s fastest emerging fire risk. It has dealt with over 60 related fires this year. Some companies have reacted and electric scooters are now banned on most trains.

Advocates say that they are a cheap and green way to travel, so long as safe models are bought and not abused or modified.

But an influx of models from the Far East, mostly from China, bought cheaply on the internet, are setting on fire when the packs are damaged or they are overcharged.

The tell-tale signs of trouble are a hot or bulging battery pack, obvious signs of damage through a collision, water damage or a strange smell.

Paul Christensen, a professor at Newcastle University and lithium safety consultant, says a few simple rules need to be followed by buyers of e-bikes and scooters.

He says consumers should only buy from a reputable manufacturer, only use the charger that comes with it and always buy a scooter that comes with a charger that automatically turns off when fully charged.

Charging indoors should be avoided, and never near anything flammable.

Scooters are becoming the preferred mode of travelling for many despite the risks - Zoran Zeremski/iStockphoto

Christensen says: “The problem you’ve got is that the time between the first sign of something happening, and an explosion or a major fire can be seconds.

“I’m not trying to demonise them. I’m a big fan – they’re essential for storing renewable energy. But they store a very large amount of energy in a very small space.”

As well as the quality of the battery pack, a big difference between a well-made device and a fire trap is the battery management system, which will stop a battery from charging when it is full. Overcharging is a big cause of fires.

Smartphones have sophisticated ones, as do electric cars. Cheap electric bikes may not have one at all.

Among the most dangerous fire risks are home-made battery packs constructed by couriers who use electric bikes for work and want better range, so make a spare pack themselves, says Christensen.

“A lot of the fires in accommodation are down to these homemade lithium ion batteries.”

A looming threat is battery packs designed to power the home, another area untouched by regulation. The batteries used are often second-hand and with an unknown history and stored in lofts and basements with little or no fire safety equipment.

“Commercial systems are produced by thoroughly reputable companies. But as this trade gets bigger and bigger and with the cost of electricity and gas nowadays, people are increasingly looking at battery energy storage,” says Christensen.

“That’s what I’m worried about.”

