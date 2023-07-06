‘Dangerous’ oil and gas cuts would drive up cost of living, warns Shell boss

Mr Sawan has angered climate activists who have attacked the company’s plan to continue oil production until 2030 - CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS

Cutting oil and gas production risks increasing poverty by driving up the cost of living, the boss of Shell has warned.

Wael Sawan insisted that the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” to avoid a surge in energy costs as households struggle with the cost of living.

The Shell chief executive warned that increased demand from China and a cold winter in Europe could push prices higher, impacting bills. He said it would be “dangerous and irresponsible” to reduce oil and gas use.

Mr Sawan has angered climate activists who have criticised the company’s plan to continue oil production until 2030.

Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in May was disrupted by protesters chanting “go to hell” and attempting to storm the stage, with the chaotic four-hour event dominated by accusation that the company was putting the climate at risk.

Professor Emily Shuckburgh, a climate scientist at the University of Cambridge, said firms such as Shell should focus on accelerating the green transition “rather than trying to suggest the most vulnerable in society are in any way best served by prolonging our use of oil and gas”.

Mr Sawan told the BBC: “I respectfully disagree.” He added: “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again.”

Mr Sawan did not rule out moving the oil giant’s headquarters and stock market listing to the US.

He highlighted the warm welcome extended to the company by the New York Stock Exchange at a recent investors’ meeting and pointed out that American oil companies command higher prices for their shares.

Exxon Mobil is worth 40pc more than Shell per dollar of profit.

He told the BBC: “There are many who question whether that valuation gap can only be bridged if we move to the US.

“A move of headquarters is not a priority for the next three years. I would never rule out anything that could potentially create the right circumstances for the company and its shareholders.

“Ultimately, I am in the service of shareholder value.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.