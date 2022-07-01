U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,778.00
    -11.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,682.00
    -99.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,493.25
    -36.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.60
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.37
    +1.61 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -12.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    -0.60 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0464
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.88
    +0.72 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5510
    -0.1770 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,545.62
    +335.53 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.69
    -10.78 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.81
    +11.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Danica Pension finalises sale of pension activities in Norway

Danske Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DNKEY
  • DNSKF
Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no 9 2022

 

Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





1 July 2022

Danica Pension, Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, which forms part of the Danske Bank Group, has now finalised the sale of Danica Pension in Norway (Danica Pensjonsforsikring AS) announced on 20 December 2021 (see Danske Bank’s company announcement no. 10 2021).

As stated in connection with the publication of our interim report for the first quarter of 2022 on 29 April, the sale will entail a gain for Danske Bank of approximately DKK 400 million.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachment


