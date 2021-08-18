U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Daniel Harms Elevated to President of Optimas Americas; Joins Optimas Board of Directors with International President Mike Tuffy

·2 min read

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced today that effective immediately Chief Operating Officer Daniel Harms has been elevated to President, Optimas Americas and will be joining the Optimas Board of Directors. The company also announced that effective immediately Mike Duffy, President, Optimas International will also be joining the Optimas Board of Directors.

In this role, Harms is responsible for strategies that drive growth, elevate operational excellence, and enhance customer service in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He joined Optimas as Chief Operating Officer earlier this year with a focus on the company's distribution centers, sourcing and supply chain in North America.

A strategic thought leader with 20 years of supply chain experience, prior to joining Optimas, Harms held several senior leadership positions at DSC/CJ Logistics which culminated as Senior Vice President, Operations. While there, he built and guided high-performing teams to deliver operational excellence across multiple industries. His influential leadership style and data-driven approach to problem solving have consistently produced revenue and bottom-line growth with P&L statements over $100 million.

President, Optimas International Mike Tuffy will continue in his current role and will join the Optimas Board of Directors. His industry knowledge, experience, relationships, and leadership capability have been critical to the success of Optimas' International region. Tuffy has been with Optimas Solutions for over 30 years.

"I'm very confident in Daniel's ability to lead the Americas region and to continue building out a world-class team to drive efficiencies and improve results," said T.J. Rosengarth, chairman of the Optimas Board of Directors. "I'm grateful for Mike's energy and his unwavering commitment to Optimas' success. I'm equally as confident in his ability to sustain the great team culture he has created and to continue delivering results."

Harms and Tuffy will work closely to ensure alignment across both regions and make joint decisions where required to benefit the company as a whole. This streamlined leadership structure will allow Optimas to be more agile in serving global customers while operating within the specific requirements of individual countries.

About Optimas Solutions

Optimas is the leading global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. We take care of the details so customers can focus on manufacturing cutting-edge products—giving them an unparalleled competitive edge. Visit optimas.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/optimas-solutions/ and Twitter @Optimas_S.

CONTACT: Randolph Pitzer
rpitzer@pitzerrelations.com
630 210 1631

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-harms-elevated-to-president-of-optimas-americas-joins-optimas-board-of-directors-with-international-president-mike-tuffy-301358065.html

SOURCE Optimas

