Daniel J. Cox Wins Environmental Impact Award From North American Nature Photography Association

TUSCON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) this week announced that Daniel J. Cox, a nature photographer, photography teacher, and workshop leader, is the recipient of NANPA's 2023 Environmental Impact Award. The award was established in 2013 and is given every other year to honor a "photographic project addressing an important and urgent regional or global environmental problem." In addition, the photographer's work must be "of exceedingly high quality" and includes a "component that creates and distributes high-quality educational material to enhance public awareness, including material created to influence decision makers." Previous winners of this award have included James Balog, Clay Bolt, Tom Blagden, and Krista Schlyer.

Natural Exposures, Inc., Friday, May 5, 2023, Press release picture

NANPA Awards Committee chair, Dr. Paul Brooke, said Cox "has led the charge to understand the crisis, thereby incorporating organizations and scientists/biologists in the field. The committee recognizes his remarkable vision and passion for nature photography, plus he donates many of his images to the organizations he works with to ensure that the photographs are put to great use."

Natural Exposures, Inc., Friday, May 5, 2023, Press release picture

This award is in recognition of Cox's photography and storytelling work in the Arctic, both for Polar Bears International and as director of the Arctic Documentary Project (ADP). Cox brings more than forty years of experience to bear on educating and inspiring viewers about the changes taking place in the Arctic. Changes that will have global impacts. The photos and videos collected in the ADP document environmental transformations in the high latitudes and their effects on the Arctic's wildlife.

Natural Exposures, Inc., Friday, May 5, 2023, Press release picture

Cox has traveled to all seven continents, been published in numerous prestigious journals, and is a regular contributor to magazines like Outdoor Photographer and National Geographic, where he's published two cover stories. His work has been exhibited in various galleries, including the Natural History Museum in London and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming. He also leads photo tours through his company, Natural Exposures.

Story continues

Natural Exposures, Inc., Friday, May 5, 2023, Press release picture



As North America's premier nature photography organization, NANPA promotes the art and science of nature photography as a medium of communication, nature appreciation, and environmental protection; provides information, education, inspiration, and opportunity for all persons interested in nature photography; and fosters excellence and ethical conduct in all aspect of our endeavors and especially encourages responsible photography in the wild. Learn more at North American Nature Photographers Association.



Contact: Frank Gallagher

202-290-9166

Interim Marketing and Communications

fgallagher@nanpa.org I www.nanpa.org

SOURCE: North American Nature Photographers Association, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752622/Daniel-J-Cox-Wins-Environmental-Impact-Award-From-North-American-Nature-Photography-Association



