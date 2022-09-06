U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Daniel M. Prevedello, MD, MBA, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

3 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Daniel M. Prevedello, MD, MBA, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Neurosurgeon for his outstanding work at OSUCCC – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

With over 20 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Prevedello is a well-known neurosurgeon specializing in skull base pathologies and brain tumors. He is the Vice Chair for Academic Affairs & Director of the Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Programs at the OSUCCC – James, a university research hospital headquartered in Columbus, OH. Likewise, he remains affiliated with The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Ohio State Same-Day Immediate Care Outpatient Care Worthington, and OSU Wexner Medical Center. He performs skull base surgery for all tumors and diseases of this body area.

Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect any portion of the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Neurosurgeons are doctors who diagnose and treat problems with the nervous system, often by performing surgery on the brain or spine. They treat strokes, tumors, certain types of congenital disabilities, infections, and head or spinal cord injuries.

A pioneer in the endoscopic endonasal approach (EEA) and other minimally invasive techniques for brain tumor removal, the doctor is one of only a few neurosurgeons worldwide who have performed more than 1,000 EEA cases. This technique allows surgeons to access the base of the skull, the intracranial cavity, and the top of the spine by operating through the nose and paranasal sinuses.

"Our individualized patient approach, combined with research opportunities, makes The James a very fulfilling place to work. There are few places that offer the types of highly specialized surgery that we do, and I'm proud to be a part of our patients' care," Dr. Prevedello says. His current research focuses on developing minimally invasive approaches to the brain and skull base that will result in the best surgical tumor resection possible with the least amount of disruption to normal tissue.

Dr. Prevedello's medical journey began in Brazil, where he attended medical school and finished his residency. He then completed a fellowship in neuroendocrine and pituitary surgery at the University of Virginia and another in skull base and cerebrovascular surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. In 2010, he joined Ohio State University and became a professor in 2017.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), Dr. Prevedello is board-certified through the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He serves as the Executive Director of the North American Skull Base Society, is on the Board of Directors for the Pituitary Network Association, and is active with the tumor sections of the CNS and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Prevedello's various accolades include the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013), the Patients' Choice Award (2016, 2015, and 2013), and the Top 10 Doctor – Neighborhood (2014).

Outside of his busy schedule at work, he still has time for his family and time to play in a rock and roll band. He enjoys listening to music, and his favorite place to vacation is the Virgin Islands. He speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.

In light of this recognition, Dr. Prevedello would like to thank his mentors: Jaoa Candido Araugo, MD; Edward Laws, MD; and Amin Kassam, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-m-prevedello-md-mba-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301618547.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

