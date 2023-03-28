U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.20
    -8.33 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,477.83
    +45.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,679.20
    -89.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.03
    +3.35 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.64
    +0.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    +14.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0230 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9970
    -0.5580 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,897.00
    -326.04 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.78
    +346.10 (+142.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Daniel Seavey, Brittney Spencer, JORDY and Ogi team up with Silk Almondmilk® on new acoustic concert series to help the next generation of milk drinkers remix their mornings

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Silk Almondmilk® releases its Tiny Kitchen Concerts featuring remixed breakfast recipes from up-and-coming music artists

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk is excited to introduce the Silk Almondmilk Tiny Kitchen Concerts, highlighting intimate, acoustic performances from the next generation of up-and-coming artists – Daniel Seavey, Brittney Spencer, JORDY and Ogi – while they showcase their favorite ways to enjoy their breakfast with Silk Almondmilk.

Silk
Silk

Silk has been in tune with consumers' great taste in milk and music for years – having previously created new lyrics to a famous Daft Punk song with their Milk of the Land campaign. Now, these concerts will draw on cultural inspiration to celebrate the next generation of milk drinkers, giving plant-based beverages the stage they deserve.

Silk knows that many people are skeptical of plant-based options and recognizes that consumers are looking for great tasting food and beverages to incorporate into their daily routines. Specifically, Millennials and Gen Z are adding more plant-based foods and beverages to their lifestyles every day.1

As the No. 1 plant-based brand2, it's important for Silk to provide the next generation with the great-tasting products they're looking for. Almondmilk continues to be the first product consumers purchase when incorporating more plant-based options into their lifestyles, despite the variety of beverages available on shelves.

Silk Almondmilk – now available with a new look and same great taste consumers love – has a smooth and creamy texture, delicious taste, and is the ultimate alternative for consumers looking to remix their breakfast routine.

"I love using Silk Almondmilk in my cereal every morning," said pop star Daniel Seavey. "Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day and Silk Almondmilk is always in my fridge, so partnering with Silk for the Tiny Kitchen Concerts was a natural fit."

Country music's sought-after singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer is thrilled to be partnering with Silk. "I've loved Silk Almondmilk since my days working at the juice bar. I still enjoy those recipes at home, using Silk Vanilla Almondmilk as a base for my favorite smoothies. Being a part of the Silk Almondmilk Tiny Kitchen Concerts was the perfect opportunity to try some new sounds and share a tasty recipe at the same time," said Spencer.

Silk knows JORDY is no stranger to a good remix—he even shared, "I'm constantly testing new sounds and remixing classic hits. I find inspiration in everything—the kitchen is no exception! It's been fun trying delicious new spins on my favorite breakfast recipes with Silk Almondmilk."

"Adding more plant-based options into my diet helps me feel my best, especially when I'm touring and performing," said R&B artist Ogi. "Silk Almondmilk provides a seriously smooth and delicious plant-based start to my morning."

"We've created the Silk Almondmilk Tiny Kitchen Concerts to show how easy it is for milk drinkers to remix their morning breakfast," said Leora Kelley, Director of Silk Beverages. "As the #1 plant-based brand, Silk sets the stage with delicious plant-based beverages that everyone will enjoy. We have partnered with the next generation of top musicians to spotlight the incredible taste of Silk Almondmilk. We can't wait for everyone to discover their new favorite artists and their new favorite recipes."

Beginning March 28, 2023, consumers can tune into the Silk YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels and each artist's TikTok channel to enjoy the Silk Almondmilk Tiny Kitchen Concerts. Fans can join in on the fun by showing us how they remix their favorite breakfast recipes with Silk Almondmilk on TikTok or Instagram for a chance to win Silk Almondmilk for the year and a 12-month membership to your favorite music streaming platform. Learn more here.

Silk Almondmilk is available in a variety of flavors, including Original, Vanilla, and Chocolate, as well as Unsweet, Extra Creamy, and Organic options. Find them at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson's, Safeway, Target and more. For more information on where to buy, visit the store locator at Silk.com.

Consumers can learn more about the Silk Almondmilk Tiny Kitchen Concerts by visiting @LoveMySilk on TikTok, The Silk Channel on YouTube, and @Silk on Instagram. You can also visit these amazing artists' TikTok channels: Daniel Seavey, Brittney Spencer, JORDY and Ogi.

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good and do good. That's why Silk is of the land and for the land, creating better plant possibilities for all. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that's why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including Almondmilk, Nextmilk™, Oatmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.

1Danone North America's At the Table: The Multicultural Plant-Based Food Perspective Research Study 2021 
2Based on national sales data across plant-based alternative categories, last 52 weeks ending 9/26/2021

Daniel Seavey, Brittney Spencer, JORDY and Ogi team up with Silk Almondmilk® on new acoustic concert series.
Daniel Seavey, Brittney Spencer, JORDY and Ogi team up with Silk Almondmilk® on new acoustic concert series.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-seavey-brittney-spencer-jordy-and-ogi-team-up-with-silk-almondmilk-on-new-acoustic-concert-series-to-help-the-next-generation-of-milk-drinkers-remix-their-mornings-301783661.html

SOURCE Danone North America

Recommended Stories

  • This Is What It's Like To Drink Olive Oil In Your Starbucks Coffee

    Olive oil and coffee is, at least according to Starbucks , something we should all be drinking more of. In February, the chain first tried testing its line of coffee drinks infused with olive oil in Italy and, after seeing social media go aflutter over the strange combination, expanded to selection locations across the U.S. Italian for "oiled," the Oleato line includes a latte, a cold brew, a cortado and even an espresso martini now available at Starbucks Roastery Reserve locations in New York, Chicago and Seattle.

  • Cultured meat firm resurrects woolly mammoth in lab-grown meatball

    The very notion of resurrecting the long-extinct woolly mammoth was the stuff of fantasy not that long ago, but scientists are already working on ways to achieve something close to that, using DNA from soft-tissue in frozen mammoth remains and meshing it with that of a modern-day elephant. Vow, an Australian cultivated food company that creates meat in a laboratory setting from animal cells, says that it has used advanced molecular engineering to resurrect the woolly mammoth in meatball form, by combining original mammoth DNA with fragments of an African elephant's DNA.

  • McDonald's Menu Adding New Take On a Classic Nationwide

    McDonald's has locations all over the world and they all cater to local tastes while also serving the classic menu. You can always get a Big Mac and french fries, but the chain will also have specific items designed to serve whatever culture the chain is operating in. In India, for example, McDonald's serves a variety of meat-free options.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Tech Leads Stock Market Lower; Warren Buffett Books $300 Million Overnight Profit; BABA CEO Sextuplets

    Tech led the stock market lower in the first hour of Tuesday's session while blue chips and small caps showed mild strength. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $300 million on Occidental Petroleum overnight after a Cowen upgrade.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Cathie Wood Calls Out the Nasdaq

    Cathie Wood is all about disruption, which is why she laments what is happening to the Nasdaq. The Ark Invest financial guru has repeatedly called out the Nasdaq for no longer being the disruptive force it was envisioned to be, and Wood believes that the reason the major indices have become more risk averse is the tech and telecom bubble from the late 90s.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Deal to Support P-8A Production Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) is going to procure eight P-8A aircraft mechanisms as ancillary equipment to support P-8A aircraft production.

  • Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises to 13 the number of charges Bankman-Fried faces after he was arrested in the Bahamas in December and brought to the United States soon afterward. The indictment was returned on Monday.

  • The 21 Million-Person Market That Just Drove Intra-Cellular To A 7-Month High

    Intra-Cellular said Tuesday its depression treatment succeeded in a key study, and ITCI stock broke definitively above its 200-day line.

  • Allarity Outlines Steps To Accelerate Delayed Recruitment In Ixempra, Stenoparib Cancer Trials

    Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) said that for Ixempra and stenoparib monotherapy trials, Allarity is taking steps to accelerate patient recruitment to support the goals for interim data readouts by the end of 2023. Due to slower than anticipated patient enrollment in both studies, partly due to the COVID pandemic's impact on trial site staffing, Allarity has expanded its collaboration with multiple contract research organizations (CROs) to increase the number of active trial sites subst

  • Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them

    Retirement account withdrawals not only help you cover basic living expenses, but they also can fund the lifestyle you've always envisioned in your golden years. That money, however, can have unintended tax consequences. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) and other withdrawals … Continue reading → The post Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Intriguing Prediction

    When Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood talks about the world of finance, people tend to listen. In a tweet from the evening of March 27, Wood says that the research of Ark Invest's Tasha Keeney, Sam Korus, and Daniel Maguire points at a big future for autonomous taxi platforms, with a possibility of scaling to an $8-$10 trillion revenue opportunity in the next seven to 10 years. While Amazon AMZN's Zoox and Alphabet's Waymo are currently the two biggest names in this space, Wood has previously said that she believes Tesla has the advantage when it comes to autonomous driving.

  • Alibaba Stock Soars. An Unprecedented Shakeup Could Unlock Major Value.

    Alibaba will split itself into six units in a bid to unlock shareholder value. It's the biggest overhaul in the history of one of China's most important companies.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines has record future bookings, demand rebounds

    Carnival Corporation on Monday said its future bookings hit record volumes in the first quarter and reported demand rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.