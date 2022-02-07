U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.74
    +11.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,097.62
    +7.88 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,202.47
    +104.46 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.43
    +15.07 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    -1.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.42 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0070 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0510
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,360.66
    +2,107.88 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.73
    +49.33 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Daniels Corporate Advisory Company, Inc. (OTC: DCAC”) Retains Top SEC FIRM FOR ADIVSORY ON FILING REG A + REGISTRATION.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniels Corporate Advisory Co. Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DCAC

New York, New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniels Corporate Advisory Company, Inc. (“DCAC”) announces the retention of the SEC Law Firm of Davisson & Associates LC. Peder K. Davisson, Managing Partner, with a long history of managing complex corporate structured financings, will be creating a Multi-Level Regulation A + Registration for Daniel (DCAC”) and filing with the SEC immediately after the February 28 filing of our 10 K for fiscal year November 30, 2021. A placement agent will also be retained to help with the Offering.

The two levels of financing include an Exchange Offer of a Class C Preferred as well as a Cash Offer for the same preferred. The Exchange Offer will allow our shareholder base to tender their common stock holdings for a Class C Preferred. This security will be structured to protect our stockholders from reverse stock splits. Those shareholders that wish to retain their common stock holdings may wish to buy the Class C Preferred and enjoy the same protections. After any reverse split the Class C Preferred will be converted back into common.

The Class C Preferred will help in creating a collective fair valuation for the Equity of Daniels (the Advisory Incubator) and for its Payless Truckers, Inc Transportation Services subsidiary. We are evaluating the terms for the Offering, some of which will be affected by the straight debt financings being negotiated at the same time. This separate leg of finance will increase our Tractor Assets and corresponding net rental fleet income.

As the above process moves forward, we will supply additional details.

Press Release Contact:
Arthur D. Viola
Board Chairman & Development Officer
onewallstreetn@aol.com


Recommended Stories

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock a Buy Now?

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently posted strong first-quarter numbers and rosy guidance for its second quarter on Feb. 2. The mobile chipmaker's revenue increased 30% year over year to $10.7 billion, which cleared estimates by $270 million.

  • Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Currie, the closely-followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., says he’s never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for M

  • Here Are the Tech Stocks to Buy After a Crazy Week of Earnings

    The shakeout for tech isn’t over yet. There’s a reason the best performing tech stocks this year are old school names like IBM and Dell.

  • Clorox Has ‘Cleared the Deck.’ Why the Stock Is a Buy at These Levels.

    Clorox has multiple long term sales growth levers and can recover margins over time, Citi analyst says.

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This will take the...

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Vaccine Stocks?

    The biggest coronavirus vaccine stocks posted explosive gains over the past couple of years. Vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 1,200% over that time period. And latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a mind-boggling 3,400%.