Daniels Corporate Advisory Company, Inc. (OTC: DCAC”) Retains Top SEC FIRM FOR ADIVSORY ON FILING REG A + REGISTRATION.

New York, New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniels Corporate Advisory Company, Inc. (“DCAC”) announces the retention of the SEC Law Firm of Davisson & Associates LC. Peder K. Davisson, Managing Partner, with a long history of managing complex corporate structured financings, will be creating a Multi-Level Regulation A + Registration for Daniel (DCAC”) and filing with the SEC immediately after the February 28 filing of our 10 K for fiscal year November 30, 2021. A placement agent will also be retained to help with the Offering.



The two levels of financing include an Exchange Offer of a Class C Preferred as well as a Cash Offer for the same preferred. The Exchange Offer will allow our shareholder base to tender their common stock holdings for a Class C Preferred. This security will be structured to protect our stockholders from reverse stock splits. Those shareholders that wish to retain their common stock holdings may wish to buy the Class C Preferred and enjoy the same protections. After any reverse split the Class C Preferred will be converted back into common.

The Class C Preferred will help in creating a collective fair valuation for the Equity of Daniels (the Advisory Incubator) and for its Payless Truckers, Inc Transportation Services subsidiary. We are evaluating the terms for the Offering, some of which will be affected by the straight debt financings being negotiated at the same time. This separate leg of finance will increase our Tractor Assets and corresponding net rental fleet income.

As the above process moves forward, we will supply additional details.

