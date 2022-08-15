Daniels Manufacturing Corporation®️ now available from TestEquity

TestEquity

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation produces tools and technology for critical electrical systems

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the world’s largest distributor of test and measurement solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits, announced that it will add Daniels Manufacturing Corporation products to its industry-leading line card.

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation—also known as DMC, offers a wide range of specialized electrical tools that TestEquity customers demand every day, including:

Form and indent crimp tools

Backshell accessory tooling

Shield banding tools

Alphatron ®️ tensile test equipment

Safe-T-Cable™️ tools

Wire stripping tools

“Engineers and technicians are uncompromising when it comes to the tools they use for critical electrical systems, and Daniels Manufacturing Corporation makes some of the best you can find in any field,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management at TestEquity.

For more information, visit www.testequity.com.





About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Daniels Manufacturing Corporation

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation®️ (DMC®️) is the trusted provider of tooling and technology for mission-critical electrical systems. DMC serves many industries to include aerospace and defense, transportation, rail, medical, and others.

Founded in 1949, DMC’s products are designed and manufactured in the USA. DMC offers a wide range of tooling including form and indent crimp tools in manual, pneumatic, battery-powered, or hydraulic options. DMC also specializes in an extensive line of backshell accessory tooling, installation and removal tools, shield banding tools, Alphatron®️ Tensile Test Equipment, Safe-T-Cable™️ tools, wire stripping tools, and maintenance tool kits.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com



