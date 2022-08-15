U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.75
    -27.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,514.00
    -204.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,520.00
    -57.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.60
    -16.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    -4.78 (-5.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    -22.10 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    -0.65 (-3.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0047 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7950
    -0.0540 (-1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    21.11
    +0.91 (+4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6400
    -0.8400 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,090.11
    -427.25 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.70
    +0.42 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.67
    -32.22 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation®️ now available from TestEquity

TestEquity
·2 min read
TestEquity
TestEquity

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation produces tools and technology for critical electrical systems

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the world’s largest distributor of test and measurement solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits, announced that it will add Daniels Manufacturing Corporation products to its industry-leading line card.

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation—also known as DMC, offers a wide range of specialized electrical tools that TestEquity customers demand every day, including:

  • Form and indent crimp tools

  • Backshell accessory tooling

  • Shield banding tools

  • Alphatron®️ tensile test equipment

  • Safe-T-Cable™️ tools

  • Wire stripping tools

“Engineers and technicians are uncompromising when it comes to the tools they use for critical electrical systems, and Daniels Manufacturing Corporation makes some of the best you can find in any field,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management at TestEquity.

For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Daniels Manufacturing Corporation

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation®️ (DMC®️) is the trusted provider of tooling and technology for mission-critical electrical systems. DMC serves many industries to include aerospace and defense, transportation, rail, medical, and others.

Founded in 1949, DMC’s products are designed and manufactured in the USA. DMC offers a wide range of tooling including form and indent crimp tools in manual, pneumatic, battery-powered, or hydraulic options. DMC also specializes in an extensive line of backshell accessory tooling, installation and removal tools, shield banding tools, Alphatron®️ Tensile Test Equipment, Safe-T-Cable™️ tools, wire stripping tools, and maintenance tool kits.

Contact:
Lacey Nichols
Marketing Director
Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com


Recommended Stories

  • Institutional Investors Are Increasingly Using Crypto Options Trading to Hedge Their Bets in Bear Market

    Options trading volume has risen on crypto exchanges, and even miners are using options strategies to muddle through the current, uncertain environment.

  • Turquoise Hill rejects Rio Tinto's $2.7 billion buyout offer

    LONDON (Reuters) -Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd on Monday rejected an offer by majority shareholder Rio Tinto Ltd to buy the 49% stake it doesn't already own for $2.7 billion, as it did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value. After Rio Tinto's bid in March, which the global miner hoped would clear the way to direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia, Turquoise Hill appointed an independent committee to determine if C$34 ($26.57) per share was in the best interest of minority shareholders. "Engagement between the parties has not resulted in a consensus on value and price or in any improved proposal from Rio Tinto," Turquoise Hill said in a statement.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan Aft

  • Revolut Receives Nod From Cyprus Regulator to Offer Crypto Services

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • Anshu Jain, former Deutsche Bank CEO in its trading heyday, dies at 59

    Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president and former CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, died Saturday five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer.

  • Leading Denim Supplier Invests in Hemp, Supports U.S. Agriculture

    Cone Denim partnered with BastCore to increase its sustainable denim offerings.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • The ‘crying CEO’ says, ‘I’m just a small business owner — it’s not like I’ve got a fourth mansion.’

    The “crying CEO” said he never intended to become a viral phenomenon. Braden Wallake’s emotional LinkedIn post about having to lay off employees at his Ohio-based marketing-services company became the talk of social media this past week. “I think I have 22,000 connections on LinkedIn and for most of my posts I get 20 engagements and a couple of comments,” he said in an interview on Friday afternoon.

  • SAS bridge financing keeps survival hopes airborne, shares climb

    Scandinavian airline SAS kept its bid for survival aloft at the weekend by securing bridge financing through bankruptcy protection proceedings and sent its shares 9% higher on Monday. The airline, whose biggest owners are Sweden and Denmark, said on Sunday it had signed a deal with U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $700 million in financing to fund its reorganisation under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings. SAS filed for the protection in July, a day after most of its pilots launched a crippling two-week strike over collective agreements.

  • ServiceNow CEO: The biggest difference between running a company in the US and Europe

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, the CEO highlighted the biggest difference between running an U.S. company and a European one — companies in the U.S., in his view, operate more efficiently.

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaThe Economy Mi

  • Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High

    Utilities ETF IDU has hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

  • Stocks struggle as China rate cut sends oil tumbling

    Global shares struggled to advance on Monday while investors digested news of an unexpected cut in Chinese interest rates as data pointed to faltering growth in the world's second largest economy, sending oil prices nearly 2% lower. China's central bank cut key lending rates to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat

  • Market Rebound Draws Wary Eye From Some Investors

    The Federal Reserve isn’t done raising interest rates, leaving richly valued parts of the market vulnerable. With inflation remaining near multiyear highs, some investors worry parts of the market are in for another punishing selloff.

  • Inflation surge cools in July. Should you still play defense with your portfolio?

    Cooler-than-expected inflation readings in July are sending stocks higher, with shares of growth companies leading the rally. Is it time to pivot away from defense plays?

  • Average U.S. gas price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

    The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

  • Travel Insurance Is Hugely Popular This Year. So Are Claims.

    Some insurers raised premiums after including pandemic coverage but travel snarls could lead many to take a loss on policies.