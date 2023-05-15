Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 16%

Today is shaping up negative for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Danimer Scientific's four analysts is for revenues of US$74m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 47% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 30% to US$1.30. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$88m and US$1.27 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Danimer Scientific's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Danimer Scientific's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 67% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Danimer Scientific to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Danimer Scientific. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Danimer Scientific going forwards.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Danimer Scientific's business, like a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

