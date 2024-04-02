Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) just released its latest annual report and things are not looking great. The numbers were fairly weak, with revenue of US$47m missing analyst predictions by 9.4%, and (statutory) losses of US$1.52 per share being slightly larger than what the analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Danimer Scientific

Following the latest results, Danimer Scientific's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$95.8m in 2024. This would be a sizeable 105% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$1.42 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$95.8m and losses of US$1.40 per share in 2024.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 14% to US$2.22, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Danimer Scientific, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.50 and the most bearish at US$1.60 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Danimer Scientific's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 105% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Danimer Scientific to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Danimer Scientific. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Danimer Scientific going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Danimer Scientific has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.