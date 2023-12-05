Danish dockworkers join Swedish strike action against Tesla

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the ship Malacca Highway at shore as port workers are blocking the loading of vehicles in Malmo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Denmark's 3F labour union said on Tuesday it will support Swedish mechanics in their strike action against Tesla, and will refuse to unload or transport cars made by the U.S. auto company for customers in Sweden.

"Like the companies, the trade union movement is global in the fight to protect workers," 3F Chair Jan Villadsen said in a statement, adding that Sweden's IF Metall union had asked 3F to help.

The strike by Danish dockworkers and lorry drivers only affects cars that are meant for the Swedish market, the union said.

Swedish labour groups have been taking industrial action against Tesla since October in a bid to force the car manufacturer to sign collective bargaining agreements with mechanics.

