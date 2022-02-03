U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Danish FSA approves Nordic I&P’s acquisition of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S

ALM Brand A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ABDBY

Announcement no. 2/2022

Danish FSA approves Nordic I&P’s acquisition of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S

In continuation of company announcement no. 29/2021 of 1 October 2021 regarding the sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension to Nordic I&P, Alm. Brand is pleased to announce that the transaction has now been approved by the Danish FSA and that it is expected to be completed soon.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Attachment


