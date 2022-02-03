Announcement no. 2/2022



Danish FSA approves Nordic I&P’s acquisition of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S

In continuation of company announcement no. 29/2021 of 1 October 2021 regarding the sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension to Nordic I&P, Alm. Brand is pleased to announce that the transaction has now been approved by the Danish FSA and that it is expected to be completed soon.

