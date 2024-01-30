Danish modular office furniture maker expands in UK with London base

One of MuteBox's meeting booths (MuteBox)

A Danish design company that makes modular meeting rooms and phone booths is expanding in the UK, with new staff members and a London base opening, as it moves to capitalise on the hybrid working trend.

Adil Sheikh, managing director of MuteBox which was launched in 2019 and has previously worked with clients including Just Eat and EY, is leading the expansion in the capital.

The firm has agreed a deal for space at The Ministry in Southwark. It will have a showroom at the Borough Road property as well as offices for up to 10 employees initially, but anticipates that could rise to 20 during the year depending on revenue growth.

MuteBox, which produces and sells workspace products, has previously typically served UK customers from Denmark and a small office in Stockholm.

Investment into a London team follows the pandemic accelerating a move to companies embracing a mixture of home and office working. MuteBox has seen some firms, including start-ups, seek modular furniture rather than undertake major revamps in buildings.

The firm is targeting sales, in its first full year of operation in the UK, to reach £2 million.

MuteBox said: "Commercial real estate portfolio managers, corporates, co-working space owners - and even larger startups and scale-ups - are more focused than ever on providing efficiently used, high quality, agile workplaces."

The company added: "The pandemic, and the focus on hotdesking, efficient space use, shorter term leases and flexibility, has powered the growth of the phone booth. Instead of needing to completely overhaul an office space upon arrival, companies are turning to modular furniture to provide private workspace, and areas for focussed work."

A number of employers continue to look at how much offices they need post-pandemic, with landlords reporting high demand for top quality central London sites and a number of flexible workspace providers recording improved occupancy in the capital.