Danish Retailer Søstrene Grene Selects mParticle to Bring Hygge to Omnichannel Customer Data

·3 min read

Customer Data Platform to Provide Inspired Experiences Online and In-Store

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced Søstrene Grene Import A/S, a Danish retail chain, has selected mParticle as its customer data infrastructure. Sostene Grene will rely on mParticle to unify its customer data and activate insights across customer touchpoints online and in-store.

(PRNewsfoto/mParticle)
(PRNewsfoto/mParticle)

Søstrene Grene sells Scandinavian inspired home furnishings and accessories, toys, kitchenware, candles, gifts and personal care products. The company has an online presence and more than 240 stores across 15 markets including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, The Netherlands, France, The Faroe Islands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium. To support the company's continued growth, Søstrene Grene recognized the need to securely manage its first-party customer data, while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations across its geographic markets.

"We are confident that mParticle will play a foundational role in our digital transformation. The platform's ability to ingest data and control permissions through a single interface makes it an extremely powerful tool for managing customer data across our organization," said Rasmus Skjøtt, Chief Digital Officer, Omnichannel, at Søstrene Grene. "Gaining a unified view of each customer will help us provide shoppers with the most relevant information and product deals whether they are shopping online or in-store."

mParticle empowers Søstrene Grene with a comprehensive understanding of the customer journey by providing a unified ID for all known customers. With a clear picture of customer behavior, Søstrene Grene can optimize customer engagement, deliver relevant product recommendations and offers, and improve overall customer experience. mParticle also enables Søstrene Grene to A/B test and compare marketing programs across channels, unlocking new insights and a data-driven advantage not previously available with a siloed approach.

"The future of retail lies in how well a company understands the customer journey," said Karen Gallantry, mParticle Chief Revenue Officer. "Søstrene Grene's products are designed to inspire creativity and joy, and every customer touchpoint must do the same. Using mParticle, Søstrene Grene can unleash deeper insights to ensure they deliver on their brand promise with every customer interaction."

About Søstrene Grene
Søstrene Grene is a Danish retail chain which since 1973 has worked to bring beauty and joy to everyday lives through ever-changing aesthetic design made to create and support moments of 'hygge'.

The brand offers a wide assortment within home interiors, furniture, hobby items, kitchen supplies, children's toys, specialty food and candy, gift-wrapping, party supplies and more. The family-owned company is now managed by the second generation after the founders from the headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark, while the stores are mainly run on a joint venture or franchise basis. The chain holds more than 240 stores across 15 European markets as well as webshops on 8 markets.

Read more about Søstrene Grene on https://sostrenegrene.com/ or on the press site here: https://press.sostrenegrene.com/

About mParticle
mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danish-retailer-sostrene-grene-selects-mparticle-to-bring-hygge-to-omnichannel-customer-data-301479971.html

SOURCE mParticle

