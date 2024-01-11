Danish Trader Joins RWE, Shell in Japan Power Market Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Danish energy trader Danske Commodities A/S has completed its first trades in the Japanese market, joining an expansion by European peers from RWE AG to Shell Plc.

The firm’s first deals were completed by its APAC power trading desk in Singapore, which is also active in the Australian market, the company said in a statement. DC, as it’s known in the industry, is also looking at other opportunities in the region for growth, said Jesper Tronborg, vice president and head of global trading and market development.

The potential of the Japanese market has not gone unnoticed by other European traders. BP recently received a permit to operate there, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has also entered. Japanese power consumption is twice that of Germany, Europe’s biggest and most liquid market.

Volumes on the European Energy Exchange AG’s Japanese futures market tripled last year. The unit of Deutsche Bourse AG began to offer contracts there in 2020.

DC, set up in 2004, is active in 40 power markets, from Europe and the US to Australia and Brazil.

