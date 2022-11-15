U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.00
    +27.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,740.00
    +179.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.25
    +111.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.80
    +15.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0070 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2760
    -0.7240 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.84
    +91.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.27
    +21.99 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Danlaw Acquires BSC Spin-Off Maspatechnologies, Elevating Rapita Systems' Multicore Capabilities

·5 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw Inc., a leading global automotive and aerospace electronics solutions provider, has acquired Maspatechnologies SL, a spin-off company from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center – Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS). Maspatechnologies has joined the Danlaw-owned Rapita Systems group and will operate as Rapita Systems SL from offices in Barcelona.

Danlaw, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Danlaw, Inc.)
Danlaw, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Danlaw, Inc.)

Maspatechnologies brings technology to verify and certify the software timing behavior of multicore processors used in safety-critical embedded systems. This includes hardware analysis, interference generators, multicore contention modeling and surrogate applications. These tools and services are used to identify and measure the impact of interference on share resources within multicore-hosted software applications. The acquisition expands the specialized multicore verification expertise within the Rapita Systems group and provides industry an end-to-end solution for analyzing and certifying the next generation of multicore embedded avionics and automotive systems.

Maspatechnologies' groundbreaking work on the analysis of multicore hardware platforms was pioneered at the BSC-CNS. Recently, Maspatechnologies played a key role in Airbus' successful certification of the first ever "fully-automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) operation with a boom system". As part of this project, Maspatechnologies provided timing analysis and characterization services to Airbus that were key to building a CAST-32A compliant certification argument for this multicore avionics system.

Maspatechnologies is the first spin-off to be sold by BSC and was made possible by BSC's investment in technology transfer. BSC's 11 spin-off companies have created 121 jobs and raised €8.5 million in financing rounds in six years, with 5 companies created since 2020. These new companies offer cutting-edge services in areas as diverse as biomedicine, security, the aerospace and automotive industries and quantum computing.

Raju Dandu, Chairman of Danlaw, Inc., said: "Maspatechnologies joining our Danlaw family enables us to comprehensively address a key disruption in the safety-critical embedded industry – the adoption of high-performance multicore processors.  Looking ahead, we believe that this acquisition demonstrates Danlaw's focus on value creation through advanced technology transfer to meet the rapidly changing needs of the Avionics and Automotive industries."

Dan McClung, CEO of Rapita Systems group, commented: "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to supporting the future of the embedded industry, which will depend upon the adoption of multicore technology. The Maspatechnologies team brings together leading domain-experts who, in combination with Rapita's existing tooling and expertise, offers the only viable commercially available path to multicore certification."

Mateo Valero, Director of BSC, says: "The sale of Maspatechnologies provides evidence of BSC's commitment to the development of outstanding, relevant research that has a real impact on society. We look forward to further BSC spin-off companies succeeding similarly and creating more high-quality jobs and bringing international investment to our region. This success has a tangible impact and demonstrates the return on investment that the funding of BSC can deliver."

Francisco J. Cazorla, Maspatechnologies Co-Founder, Co-Leader of the CAOS research group at BSC commented: "I am glad to see that the research we started over a decade ago at BSC has matured into industry-ready technology for the embedded industry. This has been achieved thanks to the effort of many BSC experts including Jaume Abella (co-founder of Maspatechnologies) and BSC's Technology Transfer office. Looking forward, I am excited to be joining the Rapita Systems family as Senior Technical Fellow and continuing this important work that is key to facilitating the adoption of multicore processors in the safety-critical embedded industry."

About Maspatechnologies (now Rapita Systems SL)

Maspatechnologies, created in 2020, is a spin-off from the BSC-CNS. Maspatechnologies offers technology and services that support customers in the analysis and certification of multicore-based, time-critical embedded systems. Maspatechnologies provides continuous support from planning to validation and verification, to fulfill domain-specific regulations and practices.

About Rapita Systems group

Rapita Systems group provides on-target software verification tools and services globally to the embedded aerospace and automotive electronics industries. Its solutions help to increase software quality and deliver evidence to meet safety and certification objectives and reduce project costs. The group provides the world's leading commercial solution, MACH178, for timing analysis to support the certification of multicore systems, including systems developed to meet DO-178C guidelines and MIL standards.

About Danlaw

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Its family of over 800 people live, breathe, and create innovative technology for some of the world's largest car makers. Danlaw is known for providing ground-breaking technology, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. Its world-class connected vehicle solutions make it one of the largest suppliers of connected gadgets in the world.

About Barcelona Supercomputing Center – Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS)

BSC is the leading supercomputing center in Spain, specializing in high-performance computing. BSC has a dual role: providing infrastructure and a supercomputing service for Spanish and European scientists and generating knowledge and technology to be transferred to society. It is a member of the top-level European research infrastructure PRACE (Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe) and manages the Spanish Supercomputing Network (RES). BSC is a public consortium owned by the Spanish Government Ministry of Science and Innovation (60%), the Catalan Government Department of Research and Universities (30%) and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (10%).

Rapita Systems Logo
Rapita Systems Logo
Danlaw_Maspatechnologies_Team
Danlaw_Maspatechnologies_Team
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danlaw-acquires-bsc-spin-off-maspatechnologies-elevating-rapita-systems-multicore-capabilities-301677873.html

SOURCE Danlaw

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Singapore’s Sea Slashed 7,000 Jobs in Six Months to Curb Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has cut about 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the past six months as it fights to stem ballooning losses and win back investors, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes

  • The Elon Musk 3-point plan for ruining a business

    Want to ruin your small business? Then all you have to do is take a few pages out of Elon’s playbook.

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Has U.S. Oil Supply Peaked Again? Energy Experts Disagree

    Current indications regarding U.S. crude supply are mixed, and after stagnating for months, U.S. drilling and fracking activity has started climbing, but this has yet to translate into higher production

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFreeport LNG told

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 billion TSMC stake

    (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. The news sent shares in TSMC soaring, closing up 7.9% in Taiwan on Tuesday, as it boosted investor sentiment for the world's largest contract chipmaker, which saw its shares hit a two-year low last month due to a sharp slowdown in global chip demand. In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of TSMC.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.