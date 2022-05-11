U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

Danny Bibi of AdMedia Discusses Why Contextual Advertising Matters

·2 min read

Danny Bibi Discusses why contextual advertising, a form of targeted advertising that considers the context of a user's search query, is crucial for businesses.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Danny Bibi of AdMedia explains that advertising is necessary for running your business. However, traditional advertising methods are no longer as effective as they once were. That's where contextual advertising comes in.

Contextual advertising is a form of targeted advertising that considers the context of a user's search query. This means that ads are placed based on users' interests rather than demographics.

This makes contextual advertising more effective than traditional advertising, as it is more likely to be relevant to the user. In addition, contextual advertising is more efficient, as businesses only pay for ads placed in front of users interested in what they have to offer.

Danny Bibi's expert insights into contextual advertising show why this form of advertising is vital for businesses. By understanding the context of a user's search, companies can place ads in front of users interested in their products and services. In addition, contextual advertising is more efficient than traditional forms of advertising, as businesses only pay for ads that are performing for them.

To find learn more, visit the AdMedia website at www.admedia.com.

About Danny Bibi and AdMedia

Danny Bibi is the CEO and co-founder of AdMedia, a contextual advertising company. He is a thought leader in the industry, and his company has been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, and more.

AdMedia is a contextual advertising company that connects advertisers to consumers. This includes industry-leading email, domain, social, and search networks. More than 60,000 advertisers utilize the AdMedia network to advance their offers.

AdMedia protects you and consumers at the same time. Using their patent-pending technology to study consumer response, users receive highly relevant ads while remaining anonymous.

AdMedia was founded in 1998 and is a privately held company. Headquartered in Burbank, AdMedia has domestic offices throughout the state of California. AdMedia is an expanding company that constantly looks for new talent and encourages innovation to provide our customers with industry-leading advertising solutions.

Media Contact

Danny Bibi
Founder and President, AdMedia
6320 Canoga Avenue, Suite 200
Woodland Hills, California 91367

Email: bizdev@admedia.com
Phone: (800) 296-7104
Website: dannybibi.com
Twitter: @Ad_Media

SOURCE: AdMedia



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700623/Danny-Bibi-of-AdMedia-Discusses-Why-Contextual-Advertising-Matters

