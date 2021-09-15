U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.63
    +34.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,841.47
    +263.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,109.62
    +71.86 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.96
    +16.98 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.47
    +2.01 (+2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0300 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3880
    -0.2920 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,224.19
    +1,597.78 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.28
    +37.07 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Danny Bibi, President and CEO of AdMedia, Highlights Some Feedback His Company Has Received About Contextual Targeting Advertising

·2 min read

The performance-based advertising network company wishes to showcase some genuine reactions from its client companies to its newest and, to date, most effective advertising solution.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Recently, performance-based advertising network company AdMedia debuted contextual targeting advertising, an efficient, custom-tailored advertising solution enabling companies to better reach likely buyers with precise and relevant messages across multiple platforms. The debut was an unmitigated success, and the response to contextual targeting advertising has been overwhelmingly positive, with on-the-record praise coming in from all manner of its client companies operating in many varied sectors of the economy. Danny Bibi, founder, president, and CEO of AdMedia wishes to highlight some of that feedback.

  • "Like many online businesses, we invested in Google Adwords but didn't receive the level of local traffic we were looking for. AdMedia was able to target the audience we were looking for, increasing our ROI by 10%." - SEM Director, Zillow.com

  • "We just weren't seeing the traffic we needed, and then someone suggested AdMedia. We gave them a shot and haven't looked back since. Thanks for the quality traffic, AdMedia!" - VP of Traffic Development, ZabaSearch.com

  • "We have a theory that it never hurts to expand your ad network, and AdMedia is proof of that. We've received quality leads, seen an improvement in our ROI, and been pleased with our revenue stream. Thanks for proving me right." - VP of Online Marketing, Equifax.com

  • "We have very high traffic goals, and AdMedia has helped us consistently reached those goals. Their platform has been the most cost-effective while maintaining a high ROI." -Director of Marketing, Bebo.com

Both Danny Bibi and AdMedia would like to extend their genuine gratitude to the companies and executives who took the time to compose these glowing testimonials.

As a digital, algorithm-based process, contextual targeting advertising will continue to be honed and refined as time passes, leading companies who adopt it as an advertising solution-and a more effective and accessible alternative to Google Adsense-to earn more quality traffic, boost consumer conversion rates, and, ultimately, bolster their bottom lines.

Those wishing to learn more about AdMedia and its new breakthroughs in contextual targeting advertising are encouraged to visit the company's official website. In contrast, those curious to know more about Danny Bibi are encouraged to visit his personal website.

About AdMedia:

AdMedia is a performance-based advertising network company that helps clients to scale their business and their voice online. AdMedia owns and operates about 150 websites within their network. The California-based company has also created more than 40 different web traffic products, including contextual.com, a product that makes text ads that compete with Google Adsense, and intextual.com, a product that connects advertisers directly with consumers and studies consumer responses. It also constructs mobile advertising products that show ads based on each user's location. AdMedia specializes in creating effective, wide-reaching advertising campaigns without being dependent on Facebook or Google Ads. The company uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide the best possible returns on the advertisement to their clients.

About Danny Bibi:

Danny Bibi is the founder, president, and CEO of AdMedia. A long-time entrepreneur, Danny started his first company, an internet domain aggregator called Global Net 2000 Domain Holdings, with a partner in 1993. Here, he managed a team of 12 designers and developed an algorithm for domain registration and monetization. Danny attended UCLA from 1994 - 1996, completing a certificate program in general business studies with a concentration in real estate. He enrolled in California State University-Northridge from 1996 - 2000, where he studied business law and management, information systems, and international business, ultimately earning a bachelor's degree in business administration. While still attending classes at California State, Danny Bibi founded AdMedia in 1998.

Contact Information:

Danny Bibi
Founder and President, AdMedia
6320 Canoga Avenue, Suite 200
Woodland Hills, California 91367

Email: bizdev@admedia.com
Phone: (800) 296-7104
Website: dannybibi.com
Twitter: @Ad_Media

SOURCE: AdMedia



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664227/Danny-Bibi-President-and-CEO-of-AdMedia-Highlights-Some-Feedback-His-Company-Has-Received-About-Contextual-Targeting-Advertising

Recommended Stories

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Tumble on China’s Casino Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled on Wednesday, extending a slump that started in the prior session after officials in the Asian gaming hub said they would tighten restrictions on operators.Wynn Resorts Ltd. fell as much as 11% in New York, extending its biggest two-day rout since March 2020. Las Vegas Sands Corp. dropped as much as 6.6%, while Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. slumped 18% and MGM Resorts International slipped as much as 5.3%. Wednesday’s selloff s

  • Oil Surges With Depleting U.S. Supplies Signaling Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped amid indications of a rapidly tightening market after a U.S. government report showed a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles. U.S. crude futures advanced as much as 3.8% in New York on Wednesday and global benchmark Brent crude topped $75 a barrel for the first time since early August. Domestic crude stockpiles tumbled to the lowest since September 2019, exceeding projections by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute. The data follows the Internati

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Is an Annuity a Good Investment?

    Annuities are popular financial products that often guarantee income throughout the course of your retirement. While you may even have access to customizable features and riders, you’ll likely have to pay high fees and may also end up taking home … Continue reading → The post Is an Annuity a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are ChromaDex Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?

    ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped over 20% during the premarket despite its announcement over plans to appeal a court ruling issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in a patent infringement lawsuit against Elysium Health. Related: ChromaDex Shares Jump on Tru Niagen's Launch In Walmart Stores. The Company licenses two patents from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, giving it exclusive rights to the NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR) commercialized as the flagship

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Oil prices up over 3% as U.S. crude supplies fall a 6th-straight week

    Oil futures climb by more than 3% on Wednesday, eyeing their highest settlement since late July, after U.S. government data show a more than six million-barrel weekly drop in domestic crude supplies --- marking a sixth-consecutive weekly decline.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.