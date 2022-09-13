Danny Peltz Joins Identifee as Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identifee, the connected platform for financial services, today has announced that Danny Peltz, former Wells Fargo executive, has joined as Strategic Advisor. In this role, Peltz will provide Identifee with invaluable guidance through his 31 years of industry experience in leadership, product, and sales.

Identifee is the first vertical SaaS for financial services organizations that provides a holistic view across siloed systems to help them grow revenue faster. The connected platform combines CRM, Business Intelligence, Training, and Payment Technology as a turn-key solution to save Relationship Managers time while delivering automated actionable insights to their clients and prospects.

As Group Head of Treasury Management, Danny led a team of 4,500+ sales, marketing, product, digital, operations, service, and risk professionals through the creation and go-to-market of financial services solutions. During his tenure, Wells Fargo rolled out new digital channels to a customer base of 100,000+ corporate, commercial, and government clients. Under his leadership, Danny elevated Wells Fargo's multi-billion-dollar Treasury Management business to the largest U.S.-based financial services provider.

"The team at Identifee has built a great solution to help small to mid-sized financial institutions grow," says Danny Peltz. "I am excited to help Identifee scale up as it meets the needs of their customers."

Peltz joins the Identifee Advisory Board, consisting of banking and technology leaders, focused on delivering the best-in-class solution.

"Danny Peltz is a role model to so many of us in banking and financial technology, always putting clients and product innovation first. We are honored to have him join our Identifee family," says Joe Proto, Identifee Strategic Advisory.

"Danny is perfectly aligned with our company and culture," says Vigen Ismailyan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Identifee. "He's led one of the top innovative banks in the country to success by transforming its business through innovative product solutions that revolutionized the customer experience, which is exactly what we are building with Identifee."

Story continues

About Identifee

Identifee is a connected platform built specifically for financial services organizations to help them grow top-line revenue, faster, by providing better, data-driven insights about their clients and prospects.

For more information on Identifee, please visit Identifee.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Miyamoto

Kevin@Identifee.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



