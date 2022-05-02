Danon Bringing A Positive Change in the Digital Community With Their Innovative Approach to NFTs

Danon

New York, NY, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danon has positioned themselves as an NFT marketing brand for projects that intend to bring change to the digital space. They began their journey as a digital influence in the gaming industry and have since partnered with numerous organizations in that arena. Their work has played a role in the development of the gaming industry throughout the world and has yielded their team’s intensive and innovative approach to marketing.

It was not long into their journey with the modern gaming industry that Danon recognized developing trends around cryptocurrency. They were quick to step into the transitioning digital landscape, allowing them to become pioneers of change in the digital order. The goals of cryptocurrency encouraged the team behind Danon to learn, trade, and effectively implement this paradigm across their brand methodology.

Their investment in digital transition also extended to NFTs, which Danon found to be more inclusive and offer greater utility. Thus, Danon adopted the trends of the NFT revolution and expanded their suite of marketing offerings across a wider array of digital innovation. Danon envisions introducing the world to a better digital ecosystem, which they believe can only be achieved through the right projects and collaborations. This is what influenced them to become the perfect NFT marketing source.

Danon has proudly helped support projects like Alien Frens, Boryoku Dragonz, and LAPIX-ZERO. They have introduced them to the digital community and brought them to audiences who are less aware of the NFT and digital revolution as a whole.

Danon is an NFT marketing brand for developing projects in the digital ecosystem. The team has polished their marketing skills in the gaming industry, where they have dedicated themselves to digital innovation. Danon now envisions helping NFT projects build across the digital landscape.

