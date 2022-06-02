Danone: 2021 key indicators restated according to new operating segments and by category
Press release – Paris, June 2, 2022
Danone: 2021 key indicators restated
according to new operating segments and by category
As announced on March 8, 2022, Danone is reporting its key indicators1 according to 4 new geographical operating segments, while retaining its global category reporting for Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP), Specialized Nutrition and Waters.
The reshaping of the organization by geographical zone has led to the reallocation of some central costs and other expenses among global categories. The recurring operating income and recurring operating margin have been restated accordingly for 2021, as detailed below (unaudited figures).
H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by category
Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
H1 2021
FY 2021
Net sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
Net Sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
BY CATEGORY
EDP
6,406
616
9.6%
13,090
1,355
10.4%
Specialized Nutrition
3,513
769
21.9%
7,230
1,634
22.6%
Waters
1,916
166
8.6%
3,961
348
8.8%
Total
11,835
1,551
13.1%
24,281
3,337
13.7%
H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by operating segment (reminder of press release of March 30, 2022)2
Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
H1 2021
FY 2021
Net sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
Net Sales (€m)
Operating profit (€m)
Margin (%)
BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE
Europe
4,142
625
15.1%
8,341
1,291
15.5%
North America2
2,707
283
10.4%
5,564
603
10.8%
China, North Asia & Oceania3
1,430
423
29.6%
3,008
939
31.2%
Rest of the World
3,556
221
6.2%
7,369
504
6.8%
Total
11,835
1,551
13.1%
24,281
3,337
13.7%
In addition to the FY 2021 table already provided, the following tables restate quarterly net sales and like-for-like sales growth by category and new operating segment (unaudited figures).3
Q1 2021
Europe
Noram
China/North Asia/Oceania
Rest of the World
Total
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
EDP
1,010
2.0%
1,209
2.3%
76
10.4%
854
-0.9%
3,149
1.6%
Specialized Nutrition
666
-13.8%
68
6.8%
416
-18.7%
568
11.4%
1,719
-7.7%
Waters
311
-12.3%
39
1.2%
106
15.3%
334
-18.2%
790
-11.6%
Total Company
1,987
-6.1%
1,316
2.5%
598
-10.9%
1 756
-1.3%
5,657
-3.3%
Q2 2021
Europe
Noram
China/North Asia/Oceania
Rest of the World
Total
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
EDP
1,014
3.7%
1,273
4.3%
82
11.1%
884
6.5%
3,254
4.8%
Specialized Nutrition
685
5.9%
70
13.0%
508
-4.0%
529
4.8%
1,793
2.8%
Waters
456
17.8%
48
32.8%
241
10.4%
379
27.5%
1,125
19.5%
Total Company
2,155
7.1%
1,391
5.2%
832
1.3%
1,793
10.0%
6,171
6.6%
Q3 2021
Europe
Noram
China/North Asia/Oceania
Rest of the World
Total
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
EDP
979
3.7%
1,289
4.8%
83
11.3%
918
2.8%
3,269
4.1%
Specialized Nutrition
671
-0.5%
74
7.1%
516
16.3%
515
-4.5%
1,777
2.9%
Waters
471
5.9%
50
24.7%
201
-4.1%
390
6.6%
1,112
4.6%
Total Company
2,122
2.8%
1,413
5.3%
801
10.0%
1 822
1.3%
6,158
3.8%
Q4 2021
Europe
Noram
China/North Asia/Oceania
Rest of the World
Total
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
EDP
999
2.0%
1,316
4.9%
84
8.9%
986
5.6%
3,386
4.3%
Specialized Nutrition
700
-1.1%
77
9.0%
604
17.0%
550
6.2%
1,931
6.4%
Waters
378
18.6%
50
49.0%
89
59.4%
409
8.2%
925
17.3%
Total Company
2,077
3.5%
1,443
5.8%
777
19.3%
1 944
6.3%
6,242
6.7%
FY 2021
Europe
Noram
China/North Asia/Oceania
Rest of the World
Total
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
Net sales (€m)
LFL sales growth (%)
EDP
4,002
2.8%
5,087
4.1%
326
10.4%
3,675
3.5%
13,090
3.7%
Specialized Nutrition
2,723
-2.9%
290
8.9%
2,045
2.0%
2,173
4.4%
7,230
1.0%
Waters
1,616
7.4%
187
26.1%
637
10.2%
1,521
4.5%
3,961
7.2%
Total Company
8,341
1.7%
5,564
4.7%
3,008
4.6%
7,369
4.0%
24,281
3.4%
1Net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin.
2United States and Canada
3China, Japan, Australia and New Zeland
All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliations with financial statements, are listed in page 57 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.
As a reminder, as disclosed on March 8, 2022, the management of some entities has been changed as part of the new organization, leading to the reallocation of some net sales.
