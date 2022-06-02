U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Danone: 2021 key indicators restated according to new operating segments and by category

DANONE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • DANOY
  • GPDNF
DANONE
DANONE

Press release – Paris, June 2, 2022

Danone: 2021 key indicators restated
according to new operating segments and by category

As announced on March 8, 2022, Danone is reporting its key indicators1 according to 4 new geographical operating segments, while retaining its global category reporting for Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP), Specialized Nutrition and Waters.

The reshaping of the organization by geographical zone has led to the reallocation of some central costs and other expenses among global categories. The recurring operating income and recurring operating margin have been restated accordingly for 2021, as detailed below (unaudited figures).

H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by category

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
and recurring operating margin (%)

H1 2021

FY 2021

Net sales (€m)

Operating profit (€m)

Margin (%)

Net Sales (€m)

Operating profit (€m)

Margin (%)

BY CATEGORY

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDP

6,406

616

9.6%

13,090

1,355

10.4%

Specialized Nutrition

3,513

769

21.9%

7,230

1,634

22.6%

Waters

1,916

166

8.6%

3,961

348

8.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

11,835

1,551

13.1%

24,281

3,337

13.7%

H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by operating segment (reminder of press release of March 30, 2022)2

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
and recurring operating margin (%)

H1 2021

FY 2021

Net sales (€m)

Operating profit (€m)

Margin (%)

Net Sales (€m)

Operating profit (€m)

Margin (%)

BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe

4,142

625

15.1%

8,341

1,291

15.5%

North America2

2,707

283

10.4%

5,564

603

10.8%

China, North Asia & Oceania3

1,430

423

29.6%

3,008

939

31.2%

Rest of the World

3,556

221

6.2%

7,369

504

6.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

11,835

1,551

13.1%

24,281

3,337

13.7%

In addition to the FY 2021 table already provided, the following tables restate quarterly net sales and like-for-like sales growth by category and new operating segment (unaudited figures).3

Q1 2021

Europe

Noram

China/North Asia/Oceania

Rest of the World

Total

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDP

1,010

2.0%

1,209

2.3%

76

10.4%

854

-0.9%

3,149

1.6%

Specialized Nutrition

666

-13.8%

68

6.8%

416

-18.7%

568

11.4%

1,719

-7.7%

Waters

311

-12.3%

39

1.2%

106

15.3%

334

-18.2%

790

-11.6%

Total Company

1,987

-6.1%

1,316

2.5%

598

-10.9%

1 756

-1.3%

5,657

-3.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Q2 2021

Europe

Noram

China/North Asia/Oceania

Rest of the World

Total

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDP

1,014

3.7%

1,273

4.3%

82

11.1%

884

6.5%

3,254

4.8%

Specialized Nutrition

685

5.9%

70

13.0%

508

-4.0%

529

4.8%

1,793

2.8%

Waters

456

17.8%

48

32.8%

241

10.4%

379

27.5%

1,125

19.5%

Total Company

2,155

7.1%

1,391

5.2%

832

1.3%

1,793

10.0%

6,171

6.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Q3 2021

Europe

Noram

China/North Asia/Oceania

Rest of the World

Total

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDP

979

3.7%

1,289

4.8%

83

11.3%

918

2.8%

3,269

4.1%

Specialized Nutrition

671

-0.5%

74

7.1%

516

16.3%

515

-4.5%

1,777

2.9%

Waters

471

5.9%

50

24.7%

201

-4.1%

390

6.6%

1,112

4.6%

Total Company

2,122

2.8%

1,413

5.3%

801

10.0%

1 822

1.3%

6,158

3.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Q4 2021

Europe

Noram

China/North Asia/Oceania

Rest of the World

Total

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDP

999

2.0%

1,316

4.9%

84

8.9%

986

5.6%

3,386

4.3%

Specialized Nutrition

700

-1.1%

77

9.0%

604

17.0%

550

6.2%

1,931

6.4%

Waters

378

18.6%

50

49.0%

89

59.4%

409

8.2%

925

17.3%

Total Company

2,077

3.5%

1,443

5.8%

777

19.3%

1 944

6.3%

6,242

6.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FY 2021

Europe

Noram

China/North Asia/Oceania

Rest of the World

Total

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

Net sales (€m)

LFL sales growth (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDP

4,002

2.8%

5,087

4.1%

326

10.4%

3,675

3.5%

13,090

3.7%

Specialized Nutrition

2,723

-2.9%

290

8.9%

2,045

2.0%

2,173

4.4%

7,230

1.0%

Waters

1,616

7.4%

187

26.1%

637

10.2%

1,521

4.5%

3,961

7.2%

Total Company

8,341

1.7%

5,564

4.7%

3,008

4.6%

7,369

4.0%

24,281

3.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




1Net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin.

2United States and Canada
3China, Japan, Australia and New Zeland
All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliations with financial statements, are listed in page 57 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

As a reminder, as disclosed on March 8, 2022, the management of some entities has been changed as part of the new organization, leading to the reallocation of some net sales.


