DANONE

Press release – Paris, June 2, 2022

Danone: 2021 key indicators restated

according to new operating segments and by category

As announced on March 8, 2022, Danone is reporting its key indicators1 according to 4 new geographical operating segments, while retaining its global category reporting for Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP), Specialized Nutrition and Waters.

The reshaping of the organization by geographical zone has led to the reallocation of some central costs and other expenses among global categories. The recurring operating income and recurring operating margin have been restated accordingly for 2021, as detailed below (unaudited figures).

H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by category

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)

and recurring operating margin (%) H1 2021 FY 2021 Net sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin (%) Net Sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin (%) BY CATEGORY EDP 6,406 616 9.6% 13,090 1,355 10.4% Specialized Nutrition 3,513 769 21.9% 7,230 1,634 22.6% Waters 1,916 166 8.6% 3,961 348 8.8% Total 11,835 1,551 13.1% 24,281 3,337 13.7%

H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by operating segment (reminder of press release of March 30, 2022) 2

Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)

and recurring operating margin (%) H1 2021 FY 2021 Net sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin (%) Net Sales (€m) Operating profit (€m) Margin (%) BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE Europe 4,142 625 15.1% 8,341 1,291 15.5% North America2 2,707 283 10.4% 5,564 603 10.8% China, North Asia & Oceania3 1,430 423 29.6% 3,008 939 31.2% Rest of the World 3,556 221 6.2% 7,369 504 6.8% Total 11,835 1,551 13.1% 24,281 3,337 13.7%

In addition to the FY 2021 table already provided, the following tables restate quarterly net sales and like-for-like sales growth by category and new operating segment (unaudited figures).3

Q1 2021 Europe Noram China/North Asia/Oceania Rest of the World Total Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,010 2.0% 1,209 2.3% 76 10.4% 854 -0.9% 3,149 1.6% Specialized Nutrition 666 -13.8% 68 6.8% 416 -18.7% 568 11.4% 1,719 -7.7% Waters 311 -12.3% 39 1.2% 106 15.3% 334 -18.2% 790 -11.6% Total Company 1,987 -6.1% 1,316 2.5% 598 -10.9% 1 756 -1.3% 5,657 -3.3%





Q2 2021 Europe Noram China/North Asia/Oceania Rest of the World Total Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,014 3.7% 1,273 4.3% 82 11.1% 884 6.5% 3,254 4.8% Specialized Nutrition 685 5.9% 70 13.0% 508 -4.0% 529 4.8% 1,793 2.8% Waters 456 17.8% 48 32.8% 241 10.4% 379 27.5% 1,125 19.5% Total Company 2,155 7.1% 1,391 5.2% 832 1.3% 1,793 10.0% 6,171 6.6%





Q3 2021 Europe Noram China/North Asia/Oceania Rest of the World Total Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 979 3.7% 1,289 4.8% 83 11.3% 918 2.8% 3,269 4.1% Specialized Nutrition 671 -0.5% 74 7.1% 516 16.3% 515 -4.5% 1,777 2.9% Waters 471 5.9% 50 24.7% 201 -4.1% 390 6.6% 1,112 4.6% Total Company 2,122 2.8% 1,413 5.3% 801 10.0% 1 822 1.3% 6,158 3.8%





Q4 2021 Europe Noram China/North Asia/Oceania Rest of the World Total Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 999 2.0% 1,316 4.9% 84 8.9% 986 5.6% 3,386 4.3% Specialized Nutrition 700 -1.1% 77 9.0% 604 17.0% 550 6.2% 1,931 6.4% Waters 378 18.6% 50 49.0% 89 59.4% 409 8.2% 925 17.3% Total Company 2,077 3.5% 1,443 5.8% 777 19.3% 1 944 6.3% 6,242 6.7%





FY 2021 Europe Noram China/North Asia/Oceania Rest of the World Total Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) Net sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 4,002 2.8% 5,087 4.1% 326 10.4% 3,675 3.5% 13,090 3.7% Specialized Nutrition 2,723 -2.9% 290 8.9% 2,045 2.0% 2,173 4.4% 7,230 1.0% Waters 1,616 7.4% 187 26.1% 637 10.2% 1,521 4.5% 3,961 7.2% Total Company 8,341 1.7% 5,564 4.7% 3,008 4.6% 7,369 4.0% 24,281 3.4%











1Net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin.

2United States and Canada

3China, Japan, Australia and New Zeland

All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliations with financial statements, are listed in page 57 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

As a reminder, as disclosed on March 8, 2022, the management of some entities has been changed as part of the new organization, leading to the reallocation of some net sales.





