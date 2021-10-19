U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,143.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,306.50
    +16.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1160
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,438.10
    +71.18 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.14
    +7.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,179.49
    +154.03 (+0.53%)
     

Danone: Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANONE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press Release – Paris, October 19, 2021

Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer
and member of the Executive Committee

Danone today announces the appointment of Roberto Di Bernardini as Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from November 29th, 2021. Roberto will report directly to Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Executive Committee.

With many years working in France, in Europe and the United States, Roberto Di Bernardini has extensive experience of leading strategic HR functions in international consumer-centric businesses. Most recently, he served as Global CHRO and Chief Talent Officer at Banco Santander. In these roles, he has been at the forefront of the company’s cultural shift, successfully attracting and developing top leaders. Previously Roberto held numerous FMCG HR leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Colgate Palmolive. Over his 30+ year career, Roberto has been responsible for multi-geographies and overseeing workforce and talent strategies for companies each with many thousands of employees.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone CEO, said: “On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to warmly welcome Roberto Di Bernardini to Danone. Roberto is a highly experienced and internationally recognized HR leader. His deep understanding of FMCG and his track record in companies reputed for their strong Human Resources culture make him a great add to the Danone team. His fresh perspective combined with the distinctive strength of Danone’s HR team will help us keep moving the company forward.”

Notes for Editors

Roberto Di Bernardini’s professional experience:

  • 2016-2021 - Banco Santander. Global CHRO and Chief Talent Officer.

  • 2007-2016 - Johnson & Johnson. Held the position of HR VP for the Pharma business in EMEA (over 45 countries), and for all the Consumer businesses in North America, before becoming Global HR VP for the Family of Consumer Companies, culminating with an EMEA Head of HR role across the entire portfolio of businesses.

  • 2000-2007 - Colgate Palmolive. Held 3 HR VP roles, moving from Italy to the UK and subsequently to the US, covering Italy, Europe for Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Latin America.

  • Roberto started his career in 1991 with global automotive supplier Valeo, first in Italy and then in France, as HR VP of a division with activities in 8 countries.

Roberto has a Degree in Sociology of Work and Organization from “La Sapienza” University, Rome.

He is a Board member of the Gartner Global CHRO Board, a global, collaborative movement of CHROs committed to elevating the future of the HR function.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Siemens prepares separation of large drive business

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens is preparing a separation of its large drive applications (LDA) business, the German engineering and technology company said on Monday, confirming media reports. The separation of the unit, which produces heavy-duty electrical drive systems for ships, mines and rolling mills, is the first step to a divestiture, Handelsblatt reported on Monday. More than 7000 Siemens employees around the world including around 2200 in Germany will be affected by the move, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources at the company.

  • Ondas Hires AUVSI CEO For American Robotics As Senior Advisor

    Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) and subsidiary American Robotics, Inc (AR) announced that Michael Toscano had joined American Robotics as a Senior Advisor, focusing on strategy and supporting business development activities for AR. Toscano brings a unique set of skills and experience to American Robotics, including his five-year tenure as President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI). "Michael brings a wealth of experience and important relationships in

  • CubicFarm Systems Names Sandy Gerber Chief Marketing Officer

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a local chain agricultural technology company, today announced the appointment of Sandy Gerber as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"), effective immediately.

  • Academy CEO Dawn Hudson to Step Down When Contract Ends in 2023

    After a decade as CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Dawn Hudson announced Monday that her current term will be her last. Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011 and will relinquish her post when her contract ends in May 2023. The Academy also announced that a search for Hudson’s […]

  • Patrizio di Marco Named Chairman of British Streetwear Retailer, End

    Di Marco was most recently chairman of Golden Goose, and stepped down last year after the company was sold to Permira.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 and Nasdaq post four-day winning streak as optimism builds for Q3 earnings

    Stocks were mixed on Monday in a choppy session after the S&P 500's best week since July.

  • Informatica Chases Near $9 Billion Valuation in Return to Public Market

    The deal marks a return to the public market for the data-management company, which was taken private in 2015.

  • Amazon to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Greater Washington

    Amazon.com Inc. is planning to hire 2,800 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, in anticipation of increased holiday demand and the need to process and deliver customer orders through the e-commerce platform. The company plans to hire more than 9,000 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including 3,700 new roles in Virginia and 2,600 new jobs in Maryland, most of which are based in Baltimore, Amazon announced Monday. Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Seattle-based vice president of people experience and technology for the global operations team, said the company is ramping up hiring in Greater Washington because of a projected surge in customer demand.

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • Analysts See Upto 34% Upside In Sovos Brands

    Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English initiated coverage of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) with a Buy rating and $19 price target, suggesting a 34% upside. The analyst sees a "compelling distribution and product-cycle fueled growth story" from the company over the next three years. Jason expects "top-tier organic revenue growth" of 10% and EBITDA growth of 15% through fiscal 2024, adding that the growth is underappreciated by the market at the stock's current valuation level. Telsey Advisory init

  • Amazon seeks to hire 1,700 seasonal workers in Baltimore, sweetens deal with signing bonus

    Amazon.com said it needs an additional 1,700 workers in Baltimore to meet the demands of its ever-growing retail network during the upcoming holiday shopping rush — and the company is willing to pay job seekers to make it happen. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has launched a seasonal hiring spree in Maryland. "We're excited and grateful for this opportunity as job providers at this time," said Ofori Agboka, an Amazon executive based in Seattle in an interview Monday morning.

  • 21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 34.4% to $37.69 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive Phase 3 results for inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 24.6% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Friday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 17.8% to $0.8950 in pre-market trading. The company said Executive Edelman Joseph bought 8.42 million shares at average price of $0.58. Sonnet BioTherapeutic

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Steel Dynamics, NetFlix, Tesla, AutoNation and Honeywell in Focus

    The third-quarter earnings season was kicked off last week. Following is a list of companies’ earnings scheduled for release October 18-22, along with previews for select companies. This quarter, investors will remain concerned that rising costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits.

  • Canada's 'tax the rich' plan leaves big debt risk untouched

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new government is set to impose higher taxes on Canadians, which will help fund some campaign promises but are not broad enough to also start paying down the country's record levels of debt, leaving Canada vulnerable to the next economic crisis, analysts say. The high level of indebtedness could limit Canada's ability to manage long-term challenges that require massive government funding, like transitioning from a fossil fuel-reliant economy to a green one. A far higher debt-to-GDP ratio post-pandemic means Canada has far less wiggle room to respond to the next crisis, be it economic, trade, climate or health-related, analysts say.